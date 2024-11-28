7 Stars Who Have Their Own Nonalcoholic Beverage Lines

Getty

"I feel like there's a void for something like this in the market."

It may seem like every other celebrity in Hollywood now has their own alcohol brand -- but there actually are some stars that are all about mindful consumption. Whether they’ve completely gotten sober or have just cut back on alcohol as part of a healthy lifestyle, these celebs are all about nonalcoholic options. That’s why they decided to launch beverage companies that are all free of alcohol -- some of which have amazing health benefits too! With so many people who are now sober-curious, these brands are providing a great alcohol alternative.

Find out which celebrities have their own beverage companies…

Tom Holland made the choice to stop drinking alcohol in early 2022 and not long after, he decided to create his own beverage company. He explained that when he first got sober, he realized there was a gap in the market for beverages without alcohol. This year, he officially launched his drink brand, Bero, with three non-alcoholic beers -- Kingston Golden Pils, Edge Hill Hazy IPA and Noon Wheat.

“When I got sober, I started exploring the world of non-alcoholic beers and realized there was space for me to fit in,” Tom explained to Forbes. “My first year sober was really difficult, and had I had Bero, I think it would have been easier.”

He added, “There’s no secret that as a celebrity, you're constantly being offered these kinds of brand deals. But I never found anything I felt particularly passionate about -- until now.”

Blake Lively may be married to Ryan Reynolds, the founder of Aviation Gin, but she actually doesn’t drink. That’s why in 2021, Blake launched Betty Buzz, her own line of mixable sparkling beverages.

The non-alcoholic beverages are free from anything artificial and come in several flavors including Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Ginger Beer and Sparkling Lemon Lime. They brand also now offers mocktails in Oak Smoked Lemonade and Sparkling Apple Ginger Sour Cherry. Blake says she spent years “obsessing” over everything from bubble size to the real fruit juice flavors.

“I don’t like the effects of alcohol, but I like being a part of it,” Blake told Forbes. “I found that sometimes not drinking, the thing that was interesting was that it was a little alienating because you don’t feel, and maybe it’s just in your head, but you just don’t feel a part of it.”

Bella Hadid is a confounder of Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic seltzer brand that contains mood-boosting ingredients designed to calm, energize, and improve the mind. When Bella first tried a drink from an early iteration of the brand, she says she immediately loved it and wanted to get involved. She reached out to creator Jen Batchelor, and in 2021, they officially joined forces.

They’ve since teamed up with herbalists, endocrinologists, and food scientists to create functional beverages rooted in Ayurvedic medicine that use adaptogens, nootropics and botanics to achieve an elevated state of health.

“This is THE drink to make you feel good. Before anything, I was a passionate consumer. It has benefited me for over a year now, with ingredients that help calm our nervous system, add serotonin to our brains, center us, ground us, and energize without the crash!” Bella wrote on Instagram. “Kin is constantly building your brain to be the best version of itself, while making you feel great in the process.”

Katy Perry teamed up with master distiller Morgan McLachlan to create De Soi, their brand of sparkling non-alcoholic botanical apéritifs. Made with natural adaptogens, the pair aimed to create a drink that was bubbly and delicious without the negative effects of alcohol. As a mom, Katy says she is more aware than ever of the things she puts in her body so it made sense to cut back on alcohol.

“I’m about being aware of what I’m putting into my body, mostly to maintain feeling because of the bigness of my life and being a mother and all that stuff. It’s really about being able to keep that delicate balance intact,” Katy told Cosmopolitan. “[All of our drinks] have adaptogens that kind of take you on an experiential-feeling journey just like alcohol would but with more health benefits.”

Luann de Lesseps has long been committed to her sobriety journey and along the way, she says she found it difficult to find good mocktails. That’s why she decided to create Fosé Rosé, her own non-alcoholic sparkling wine which she says is “the closest you can get to a rosé, without actually drinking rosé.” She actually teamed up with the Kin Euphorics team to create the recipe.

“This was born out of my own necessity, needing something to drink with my daughter because we don't drink,” she told People. “We looked for something over the summer during COVID…but I couldn’t find anything that I really wanted to drink that didn't have a lot of calories. At that time we weren’t even going out, but [normally] you’re at the mercy basically of the mocktail person at the bar. And usually, it’s full of sugar. You don’t know what you’re getting.”

Of Fosé Rosé she said, “It’s low calorie, it’s delicious, it has euphorics that make you feel good. It’s amazing. I’m thrilled to bring this to the market because I feel like there’s a void for something like this in the market.”

In 2021, Rosario Dawson joined the board of Cann, a cannabis-infused beverage company. Founded by Jake Bullock and Luke Anderson, each drink only includes five natural ingredients -- sparkling water, fresh juice, all-natural herbal flavor, 100% organic Mexican agave and high-quality THC and CBD distillate. The company has a long list of famous investors too, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev and Zoey Deutch.

For the past several years, Kylie Minogue has had a line of her own wines and the brand recently expanded to include non-alcoholic beverage options. The range of alcohol free wines includes a sparkling rosé and sparkling blanc. Made from “ingredients of the highest quality” including premium European grapes and hand-picked, organic tea from the Yunnan province in China, Kylie crafted a “delightfully clean, textured product, minus the alcohol.”