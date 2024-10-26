12 Famous Moms Who Co-Sleep with Their Children

Getty

Julia Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity moms have revealed they've co-slept with their kids.

When you’re a new mom, it’s instinctual to keep your little ones close. For some parents that means that even in the middle of the night, it’s important to have their babies snuggled up close to them. In the early months and years of their lives, children rely on their mothers for comfort, warmth, safety, and love – and that’s why some moms choose to co-sleep with their children. While it can be controversial to share a sleeping space with infants and small children, many people believe there are safe ways to do so and feel that it’s beneficial to everyone involved.

Find out which celebrity moms believe in co-sleeping…

Kourtney Kardashian has long been a supporter of keeping her babies close at night. When Mason was just an infant, an entire episode of Kourtney and Kim Take New York was devoted to Kourtney sleeping with little Mason while Scott Disick had to sleep in another room because of his insomnia. Kourtney later shared that Mason slept in her room until he was seven and her daughter Penelope stayed with her until she was 11.

After recently welcoming Rocky, the son she shares with Travis Barker, Kourtney says she’s still a big proponent of co-sleeping.

“As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s for me what it is. And of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it’s something that mammals have been doing for since time existed,” Kourtney said on The Skinny Confidential podcast. “My husband loves it too. So we get aligned.”

In 2023, Julia Fox revealed that she often slept with her two-year-old son Valentino. In a TikTok video, Julia gave a tour of her room and explained that the little boy preferred to sleep with her even though he had his own bedroom.

“He only wants to be in mama’s room,” she shared. “He, like, doesn’t even sleep in [his room]. He sleeps in bed with me. Yeah, we’re co-sleepers. Sue me, I don’t care.”

When Angelina Jolie’s children were little, she says the family used to all sleep in the same bed on Sundays. Back in 2007, Angelia explained that Maddox, Pax and Zahara all joined her and then-partner Brad Pitt for a family slumber party.

“On Sundays, we have a big family sleep, when the boys get in bed with us and we watch a movie,” she told Reader’s Digest. “It started with Mad, then Pax, and now Z is desperate to move into the bed. We’re talking about having to build a bigger bed!”

Back when Gwen Stefani’s children were young, she says she liked to spend as much time as possible with them amid her busy schedule. That included co-sleeping, as she explained she never wanted to look back and regret not being with her kids enough.

“I don’t want to look back and say, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t sleep with Zuma that time because I was too tired,’” Gwen told Stylist magazine. “So I’ll just snuggle up with him tonight. It’s probably why I work as hard as I do -- I don’t want to look back and see the things I didn’t do.”

Heidi Klum’s children are grown up now but when they were infants, she felt that it was important to sleep alongside them for the first year of their life. She explained her decision when her daughter Lou was just an infant, sharing that they were co-sleeping just like all of her other siblings.

“At the moment, Lou needs me enormously. Not only because of breast-feeding but also because she needs to be close to her mother,” Heidi told Gala magazine. “She will sleep now for a year with us in our bedroom, just as her siblings did. It’s easier at night if she is hungry.”

In 2012, Tia Mowry shared that she was co-sleeping with her daughter Cairo because she felt it was important for bonding. She noted that her own mother Darlene wasn’t a big fan of the idea and thought that Tia should let her babies “cry out” -- but Tia didn’t want her little ones to feel “any sign of stress whatsoever.”

“My 1-year-old, ever since she was born, she was always in our bed," she told People. “My son was in our bed until he was 4. My husband’s fine with it. If he was not fine with it, maybe we would [not]...but he is so cool with it.”

In 2023, Coco Austin and her husband Ice-T shared that they still co-slept with their seven-year-old daughter Chanel. Ice-T explained that it had helped form an early bond with his youngest daughter compared to his adult children, Letesha and Tracy.

“Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us,” shared on the That Moment With Daymond John podcast. “So, I’m so much more connected to her than my other kids, but it’s been a beautiful thing.”

Alicia Silverstone shared in 2022 that her then-11-year-old son Bear Blu often still shared a bed with her. In fact, she had previously dedicated an entire chapter of her book The Kind Mama to co-sleeping and its benefits.

“Bear and I still sleep together. I’ll be in trouble for saying that but I don’t really care,” she shared on the The Ellen Fisher Podcast. “I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love.”

While most people begin co-sleeping with their children as infants, Tori Spelling says she started a little late. As her kids grew up, they often had slumber parties and when, at one point, her then-husband Dean McDermott was out of town, all of Tori’s children started sleeping in the room.

“Since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me,” she shared on Jeff Lewis Live 2021. “So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms.”

In 2015, Milla Jovovich shared that co-sleeping with her children, then-7-year-old, Dashiel, and 1-month-old, Ever, was incredibly important to her and her husband Paul W.S. Anderson. She explained that since their work schedule could be intense, they enjoyed having that extra time together.

“I feel that it’s helped us so much to stay connected as a family,” Milla wrote in a blog for Romy & The Bunnies. “Especially as my husband and I can have such tough work schedules, making films where we’re on set for at least 12 and sometimes 14 hours a day! Because we share sleep at night, our daughter naturally feels very connected to us and that in turn makes her want to please us!”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle both co-sleep with their children. In 2021, she explained that she slept with her daughter Giovanna and Jionni slept with Lorenzo in his bed. Meanwhile, their youngest, Angelo, slept solo. Snooki added that she felt “no shame” about their parenting decision -- and always made sure to make time for more intimate moments with her husband.

“[I] still make time for romantic times [with Jionni]. We’ll text each other and be like, ‘Want to meet me in the guest room?’ It’s kind of cute that we have that, like, all over the house,” she told Us Weekly.

Mayim Bialik has long been an advocate for attachment parenting, which includes co-sleeping and bed sharing. For Mayim, that meant, at one point, having a giant family bed made up of two futons on the floor of her bedroom. While there have been many people who don’t suggest bed-sharing, she says if you follow the established guidelines, it’s not unsafe like people claim.