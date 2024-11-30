11 Celebrities Who Live On Their Own Farms

Getty

These celebs have embraced farm life and have now moved to the countryside to purchase land, raise animals and grow their own food.

While many celebrities call Los Angeles home, the hustle and bustle of city life isn't for everyone. Instead, some stars prefer a quieter life out of the spotlight, away from paparazzi and over-the-top parties. These celebs have embraced farm life and have now moved to the countryside to purchase land, raise animals and grow their own food. This change of scenery has proven to be transformative for them -- and they highly recommend it to anyone looking for a better way of life.

Find out which stars have invested in a little land…

Jennifer Garner owns a farm that has been in her family for over a century. The farm, which is in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, has served as the inspiration for her organic baby food company, Once Up A Farm. It includes fruits and vegetables like blueberries, peas, and pumpkins as well as wildflowers. It’s also home to honeybees and a herd of cows.

While the Garner family has owned the land for decades, Jennifer has spent the past few years revitalizing the farm so that it could be used as a small-scale supplier for Once Up A Farm.

“First of all, if I had had any idea how happy it would make my mom to be part of bringing this little farm back to life, I would have done it ten times over. But your family just has a connection to the land that has raised them. I wanted the business to be connected to my family,” Jennifer told CBS News.

Yolanda Hadid may have been on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but she’s traded in city life on the West Coast in favor of a more slow-paced lifestyle on a farm. She now owns a 32-acre farm in Pennsylvania, which is home to numerous animals, including cows, horses, goats and ponies.

“I’ve gone through the seasons with the trees and saw the blossoms coming in and going. For that, it’s been incredible,” Yolanda told Bravo in 2020. “We’re just preparing the orders for all the little vegetable plants, and we’ll be planting in the next two weeks. We’re gonna have everything from onions to potatoes, to different kinds of salads, cucumbers, hot peppers -- you name it, we're gonna grow it."

Yolanda’s daughters Gigi and Bella often spend time on the farm too and even lived on the property for a majority of the early days of the pandemic.

Gigi Hadid’s former partner, Zayn Malik, also owns a farm in Pennsylvania, not too far from Yolanda. He’s filled his land with crops of cherries, tomatoes, and cucumbers -- with plenty of acres for his animals to roam. He also has a private recording studio nearby so he can always get to work when he’s feeling inspired. Zayn says it all reminds him of the countryside around Bradford, England, where he grew up.

“[The farm] is just out of the way and feels grounded. There’s not a lot of things around. I do a lot of farm work,” he told Billboard. “I take the horses out and feed the cows and that kind of stuff. It’s cool. I’ve always been ­interested in animals.”

When Amanda Seyfried was in her early 20s, she knew she didn’t want to live in Hollywood long term. Instead of settling down in Los Angeles, Amanda went searching for a farm, eventually finding the perfect property in the Catskills of upstate New York. While her manager didn’t think it was the right choice for her to move away, Amanda knew it was the place for her. The farm is now home to an array of chickens, horses, goats and a donkey.

“It’s insane how much I can feel so accomplished and successful here without having to be in a successful movie,” she told The New York Times, adding that living on the farm has “solidified my need to be out of the game when I’m not working, to be in nature and to refresh. Everybody needs a center of gravity. Somewhere to feel safe.”

In 2018, Hilarie Burton and her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan purchased 100 acres of land in upstate New York. Known as Mischief Farm, their land is now full of animals, including Highland cows, miniature donkeys, dogs, chickens, ducks and alpacas. It’s even inspired Hilarie’s book, The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm.

“Jeff’s the animal person here at the farm. And for me, gardening, whether it’s just deadheading flowers, or taking the kids out to the garden to collect all the stuff that’s grown, that’s the fun part,” she told Self. “Last night, my son was excited to go get carrots from the garden, and I had to figure out how to fix that into the dinner. And so teaching my kids and growing with them is certainly my favorite thing.”

Lenny Kravitz is the owner of a farm compound in Brazil that spans over 1,000 acres. The former coffee plantation is now used to grow organic produce and is home to cows, horses and monkeys. Since purchasing the property, Lenny has renovated many of the existing structures, turning one into a four-bedroom guest house and another into a full-sized gym. The compound also includes a pool, a large barbecue area and an entire soccer field.

“I ended up staying for six months,” Lenny told Architectural Digest of the first time he visited the property. “It was extraordinary. I just dropped out of life, learned to ride horses from the cowboys, learned about farming, and reconnected with nature. I’d never felt more calm, peaceful, and closer to God. It was a magical time. I thought I’m done with the hustle and the bustle. I’m going to be a farmer.”

Mark Ruffalo and his family spend most of their time in a small town in the Catskills, where they live on an old dairy farm. While Mark had owned the property for years, he says making the move permanent was the best thing he could have done for his family.

“The whole guiding idea for living upstate was to simplify. We asked ourselves, what do we need all this shit for? What is it adding to our lives?” Mark told Nowness. “It’s the best thing I could have done for the family as a whole and for the kids in particular…We live in a small space and we’re really influenced by the natural world around us. Eventually that is reflected in one’s behavior and how you get along with other people. There’s a lot of quiet in the country and there’s a lot of quietness in my children.”

Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed, left behind their beachside pad in favor of a farm outside of Los Angeles. The couple is now raising their children on acres of land where they grow lavender, rosemary and cucumbers and raise cows, horses, mini donkeys, goats and chickens.

“We’re farm people, we produce most of our own food, I live in my cowboy boots,” Ian told E! News. “It is a lot of work. It’s unbelievable when you see these amazing creature life forms and how they all live on the farm together is really special."

Years ago, Chris Pratt purchased 100 acres of land on Washington’s San Juan Islands, which he now owns with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple spends much of their time at Stillwater Ranch, where they raise sheep, chickens and goats. Katherine says getting to spend time there with their children helps provide balance in their life.

“I love being able to have that be a huge part of my life,” Katherine told Cosmopolitan. “I think it’s a really amazing gift to be able to be in L.A., to be working and traveling and in that environment and then be able to take a breath and be around animals is, for me, a really great balance. I love being able to go visit my horse, to go be around goats and lambs and dogs.”

Russell Crowe is the owner of a 1,400-acre farm in New South Wales, Australia that he calls Wild Guy Station. He’s owned the land for over two decades and has 500 cows roaming the sprawling grounds. Unfortunately, a portion of the property was burned during devastating fires in 2020, leaving his land singed and several buildings badly damaged. Thankfully, all of his livestock survived.

When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren’t working in Hollywood, they’re spending time at their 1,300-acre farm in Oklahoma. While Blake admits that it was at first a hard adjustment for Gwen’s sons to get used to country life, he says they’re all loving it now -- especially Gwen.