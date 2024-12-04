OnlyFans Model Scarlet Vas Reveals She's Pregnant with Stepbrother's Child

Instagram

While the Australian-based influencer and her husband/stepbrother first met as teenagers, they sparked controversy when they revealed their unconventional relationship in 2021, and say they don't mind the backlash, with Vas claiming they "find trolls very entertaining."

OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas has announced that she and her husband, Tayo Ricci, are expecting their first child together.

Ricci, however, is not only her partner, but also her stepbrother.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While it appears that the pair -- who tied the knot in September 2023 -- have been met with controversy over their unconventional relationship in the past, the news of Vas' pregnancy has gone viral this week on social media and made headlines.

Vas, who previously starred in the Australian soap Neighbours, and Ricci, a singer, first revealed the news that they were expecting in September in a joint Instagram post.

"Baby Ricci 🤍 Our Christmas Miracle ✨," Ricci captioned a compilation video of himself and Vas learning the news and attending doctor appointments.

The pair shared another joint post a few days later that featured a series of photos of Ricci kissing or holding Vas' growing baby bump.

"And then there were three🥹 We cant wait to meet you 🤍," Ricci captioned the post at the time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Vas has continued to keep her 2.4 million Instagram followers updated on her pregnancy journey, with the influencer and her husband revealing last month that they're expecting a baby girl.

Vas and Ricci first met when they were teenagers in Melbourne. After two of their parents later married, Vas and Ricci became step-siblings.

In an interview with News.com.au published last month, Vas pointed out that she and Ricci are "definitely not blood-related."

"We've been together for 10 years and have just moved back to Australia after living in the US for the last five of those," she shared.

"We were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends, our families knew each other and they introduced us I guess you could say," she added. "So we've known each other for a very long time."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple first revealed their relationship in 2021 when they posted a video titled: "I fell in love with my bf’s best friend... who happens to be my step bro," with their romance subsequently raising eyebrows online.

As for how they feel about backlash surrounding their marriage, Vas told News.com.au, "Honestly, it doesn't affect us because we have each other."

"I don't really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining," she continued, adding, "If something’s really negative, we might comment back, we find it is quite a good disarming tactic."

While the pair shares different types of content on social media, Vas said they soon learned that when they make "stepsibling" content together it would go "viral."

"We didn't know what we were doing, but people were drawn to us, and whenever we did anything together it would always go very viral," she said.

"We didn't realize 'step sibling' content was so popular, maybe because it's rare? But I’ve realized through sharing our story that everyone loves it," she continued.

"We do spark controversy, I know that," Vas concluded.