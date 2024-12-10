Celebrities React to Luigi Mangione Arrest: 'A Star Is Born'

Pennsylvania State Police Department

"Violence begets violence," says one star with a shrug, one DWTS pro jokes Mangione's "finna be my partner season 34," while country star, Orville Peck asks, "Does he need a cell mate?"

Luigi Mangione has officially been charged with the killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson -- as celebrities jump on the social media bandwagon with comments about the alleged murderer.

The internet filled with memes and thirst trap reactions to the 26-year-old, after he was arrested on Monday in Pennsylvania as a person of interest in the death of Thompson, before being charged with second-degree murder. Thompson was shot to death on a busy midtown Manhattan sidewalk in broad daylight last week.

Instagram

Once Mangione was identified by authorities, English actress and activist Jameela Jamil shared meme account Saint Hoax's post -- and commented, "A star is born."

Country singer Orville Peck also commented on Saint Hoax's post, asking, "Does he need a cell mate?"

His comment has received over 2,800 likes and over 40 comments praising the star for his reaction.

American singer-songwriter Ethel Cane also went viral after she took to her Instagram account to share why she believes Mangione may have gone down the path of shooting Thompson.

"Violence begets violence [with a shrug emoji]," she wrote, while showing a post from @justifiedarrogancenyc captioned "Free Luigi."

The post claimed "companies don't care" about families, adding that companies "have zero qualms about burning down the plant for a buck." The user concluded, "Violence never solved anything' is a statement uttered by cowards and predators."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Glee alum Kevin McHale re-shared an X user's shirtless photo of Mangione from his Instagram, as well as some stats about him gleaned from his social media pages.

"the person of interest in the shooting of the United CEO has been ID’d as Luigi Mangione, an Ivy League grad and fan of Breloom, the mushroom Pokémon," the original X tweet said -- which McHale retweeted with a widened eye emoji.

Dancing with the Stars pro Ezra Sosa, meanwhile, joked that Mangione could end up on the reality series down the line. Sosa, of course, was recently paired with con artist Anna Delvey, who had to wear a court mandated ankle monitor while competing.

"he finna be my partner season 34 🥵🙂‍↔️🤤 #dwts," Sosa shared to TikTok, as his comments were flooded with fans saying the two look like they could be twins, as others recommended songs, like "Criminal" by Britney Spears.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In the hours after he was taken in as a person of interest, not only did Mangione's own follower count skyrocket to over 70,000 people, but his tagged photos and hashtag grew in number with influencers tagging him themselves in their posts to get more views for their content.

Mangione was picked up at a McDonald's location near Altoona, PA after an employee thought he looked suspicious and called police.

Police found on him a gun similar to the one used to kill Thompson last week, along with a silencer, per NBC4 New York. He also had on his person a fake New Jersey ID matching the one used by the shooter to check into a Manhattan hostel last week, according to the outlet, under the name "Marc Rosario."

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, he also faces charges of possession of a loaded firearm (two counts), possession of a forged instrument, and criminal possession of a weapon in New York.