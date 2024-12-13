James Kennedy 'Barking Orders' at Friends Hours Before Domestic Violence Arrest, Nick Viall Claims

Getty

It all went down at Kathy Hilton's Christmas party, where Viall said Kennedy was "barking orders" at someone he had introduced he and his wife, Natalie, to minutes before as his "best friend."

Nick Viall is sharing some insight into the night James Kennedy was arrested.

During Thursday's episode of Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, the Bachelor Nation alum detailed his interaction with Kennedy at Kathy Hilton's holiday party on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and an alleged incident involving Kennedy and a friend he'd brought to the party, which Viall said he witnessed.

Viall said he and his wife Natalie Joy saw Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber while at the party, and took a photo with them. That's when they were introduced to a man Kennedy brought to the party, whom he called "his best friend." A few minutes later, Viall said he saw the DJ walk by and start "barking orders" at the "friend" they had just met.

"I'm the only one who saw this. Natalie didn't even see this. Natalie was immersed in a conversation with the other person we were talking to," Viall recalled. "James walks by, and then James turns around and he says to his friend -- I forgot his friend's name. Let's say his friend's name is Sam. And [James] goes, 'Sam! Hold this! Now.' ... And his friend just grabbed the drink and James kept walking and I was like ... That was insane."

"I was like, 10 minutes earlier I met this guy who he introduced as his best friend and then 10 minutes later he was barking orders," Viall added.

Hours later, the Vanderpump Rules alum was arrested at his L.A. home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Burbank, CA Police were dispatched to a home in the area Tuesday night after receiving a call about an argument between him and a woman.

Per the outlet, a witness saw Kennedy and the woman arguing ... with the reality TV star allegedly grabbing her at one point, though the TMZ reports that officers did not see any visible injuries on her.

Kennedy was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later was released on $20,000 bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney's office.

Neither Kennedy of Lewber have addressed the arrest directly, but his exes sure have, with Kristen Doute taking to her Instagram Stories to comment on the news.

Sharing a screenshot of TMZ's article, Doute simply wrote one word, "Finally."

James' former fiancée, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss has also weighed in on the arrest via her attorneys.

Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman, who represent the former beauty queen, said in a statement to TMZ, "This news is, unfortunately, not surprising. Rachel's lawsuit describes, in significant detail, Mr. Kennedy's long history of erratic, violent behavior and substance abuse."