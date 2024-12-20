Joss Stone Reveals Surprise Pregnancy Weeks After Adopting Her Third Child

Getty/Instagram

"Shocked was an understatement 😂 nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed !!!!," Stone wrote alongside a video showing the moment she learned she was pregnant.

Joss Stone, party of six!

The "Fell In Love With a Boy" singer took to social media with some exciting news about her growing family.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old revealed she was pregnant and expecting a brand new bundle of joy. The news was especially shocking for Stone, who recently adopted her third child, a son named Bear, with husband Cody DaLuz.

In the clip shared to Instagram, Stone looked visibly shocked as she held up a pregnancy test.

"The one where mummy finds out," she wrote, adding more in the caption. "Honestly. Shocked was an understatement 😂 nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed !!!! Maybe we should call the 'less is more tour the preggo tour.'"

Stone added a slew of heart emojis to finish off the post.

Earlier this month, Stone and her husband revealed the adoption of their son Bear via another post on Instagram.

"We can not quite believe it. We are in love big time with this little guy," she wrote. "Honestly bio mothers do not get the gratitude they deserve. It is a more selfless love than I knew existed. Truly. We are just so happy to be part of this beautiful cycle."

She and her husband welcomed their second child, a son named Shackleton, in 2022. Their daughter Violet was born in 2021.

The British-born singer previously reflected on motherhood and the strength she found amid her journey.

"There's a different compartment of your heart that gets opened," she told Yahoo's So Mini Ways in 2022. "It is completely unbreakable, completely unconditional. My life got bigger and my love got bigger. My feelings got bigger, the good and the bad."