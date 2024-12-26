Demi Moore Shares Video From Daughter Tallulah Willis' Engagement to Justin Acee

Getty/Instagram

Demi Moore shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at her and Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis getting engaged to musician Justin Acee over Christmas.

Love was in the air at the Moore-Willis household this Christmas!

Demi Moore took to Instagram Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes look at her and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter Tallulah Willis' engagement after her musician boyfriend, Justin Acee, popped the question.

In a video shared to Instagram December 25, Tallulah and Justin walked hand-in-hand as they followed an arrow made of roses and candles at the Idaho home. Once inside, Tallulah, who was wearing a festive sequined green dress, sat near the fireplace as Justin held her hands and got down on one knee.

Tallulah looked shocked and surprised as the NIGHTIES singer pulled out a ring and asked her to be his bride.

"A Christmas proposal," Demi captioned the series of photos, which also included pictures of her and Justin decorating the tree and the newly-engaged couple in their sweats. "Congratulations to our @buuski and her @justinacee—we love you!"

Tallulah responded to her mother's sweet post in the comments section, writing, "I love you so much mama."

Tallulah first shared a glimpse of the sweet holiday-time proposal on Dec. 23, and a look at her stunning ring, which features a band of diamonds.

"everyday @justinacee," she simply captioned the post announcing the news.

"still dreaming…." she wrote in a follow up post of her hugging her now-fiancé. "Happy holidays angels."

The engagement is happy news for the entire Moore-Willis family, with Tallulah's sisters Rumer Willis, 36, and Scout Willis, 33, also showering their baby sister with lots of love.

"The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow," Rumer wrote. "I love you both so much. Justin I'm so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both."

"My angels are engagedddddddddddddd," Scout wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

Dad Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, who shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with the actor, also got in on the celebration by dropping several red heart emoji's underneath Tallulah's post.