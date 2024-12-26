Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Marks First Christmas Since Garrison's Death: 'Miss You So Much'

Instagram

The Sister Wives star's post marked the first Christmas she and her family would be celebrating since Garrison's untimely death in March.

Janelle Brown is remembering her late son, Garrison Brown, as she and her family celebrate the holidays.

The Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday, December 25, to mark the first Christmas since the death of her son, who was found dead in his Arizona home in March. He was 25 years old.

Sharing a set of photos of her family together taken on Christmas Eve in 2023, Janelle wrote, "Miss you so much sweetheart."

"I am so beyond grateful we were all together last year and got pictures," she added.

Instagram

The first photo Janelle posted was a family snap of herself beside all six of her children, whom she shares with ex Kody Brown, their spouses and her grandchildren. A second photo was snapped as Garrison pulled her in for a kiss on her cheek.

Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play was suspected. He was reportedly found by his 22-year-old brother Gabriel.

His death was ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly.

In addition, the report showed that Garrison had a blood alcohol level of 0.307% at the time of his death, which is three times the legal limit. The legal BAC (blood alcohol concentration) limit is 0.08% or higher for people over 21. This is approximately four or five drinks for men.

Janelle confirmed her son's death on social media on March 5 with a post echoed on Kody's page.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Paying tribute to Garrison on the 6-month anniversary of his death in September, Janelle shared a photo of her son kissing her cheek as she expressed just how much she missed him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"6 months ago today you went away. You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you're gone. And then I remember I won't be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back," Janelle wrote.