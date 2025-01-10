Halle Berry Donating Her 'Entire Closet' to LA Fire Victims, Joins Sharon Stone's Organized Efforts

Getty

"This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!" Berry wrote, before also praising Stone for her "leadership," while stars like Lisa Rinna shared that they had also donated.

Halle Berry is doing her part to help those displaced by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to announce that she was joining Sharon Stone's call to donate supplies to people impacted by the tragedy, sharing that she was donating her "entire closet."

Stone is working with +COOP -- a home goods store in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles -- with the actress sharing posts on Instagram, asking people to bring items those who have been displaced by the fire may need, such as "gently used" clothing, new undergarments, blankets, and gift cards.

Berry, 58, commented on one of Stone's post, writing that she was bringing "all I have," before the Oscar winner shared an Instagram post, in which she revealed she planned to do just that.

"I'm packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP!" Berry captioned her post, which featured a video Stone shared of the store. "If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same."

"This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!" Berry continued, before praising Stone. "Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady ❤️," she added.

The Catwoman star also replied to several commenters regarding donations.

After one user wrote, "I hope they are giving it away and not charging people," Berry assured that the items are "being GIVEN AWAY."

She also offered her condolences to a person who wrote that "many members in my family lost homes including my late mother's home. Gone."

'"omg. Im so sorry," Berry replied. "God bless you! I promise you I will continue to find ways to help ❤️."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, actress Michelle Pfieffer commented on Berry's post, expressing her interest in also donating, while Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause shared that she planned to "drop some things off there." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna commented on one of Stone's posts, sharing that her husband, Harry Hamlin, had "dropped off lots of coats jeans sweaters etc."

During an interview with NewsNation alongside her son, Roan, Stone opened up about the multiple ways she is helping victims displaced by the fires, including working with +COOP.

"If you need things, come to The Coop. This is for people who need any of these things, please come there. This is where you can get them," she told NewsNation's Ashley Banfield, before also revealing that she's been inviting people to stay with her.

"I've been taking friends into my home. I have families coming now to move in with us," Stone explained. "We're setting up a place to be able to help people. We're setting up beds and just room in the house."

"We're loading up trucks and taking everything we have over to The Coop, and we're inviting our friends over to move in with us here," she continued. "Lot of people are being evacuated."

Roan, 24, also chimed in, telling Banfield, "We're in a safe place, and I think we’re so blessed to be in a safe place when many aren't."

'I think all that we can do as people who are in a safe place is give back, especially to those who have lost everything,' he added.

As of Friday morning, per CNN, multiple active wildfires -- including the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, the Hurst fire, and the Lidia fire -- have led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, as hundreds of thousands are without power. It's been reported that at least 10 people have been killed, and nearly 10,000 structures have been destroyed. According to CNN, citing CalFire, the Palisades and Eaton fires are among the five most destructive in California history.