Every Celebrity Posting About Evacuating Amid Devastating Los Angeles Fires

Mark Hamill called the blaze the "most horrific fire" he's seen in more than 20 years, James Woods said losing his home "feels like losing a loved one," Mandy Moore isn't sure "if our place made it," while Jennifer Love Hewitt posts about watching "everything burn."

As devastating Pacific Palisades and Eaton wildfires continue to rage throughout Los Angeles, celebrities have also taken to social media to share their first-hand photos and videos of the infernos, while many of them evacuate their homes.

So far, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have lost their homes to the blaze. Per TMZ, the reality star's family was able to safely evacuate, but are devastated by their loss. Meanwhile, Eugene Levy told The Los Angeles Times over phone he was fleeing his home as "pretty black and intense" smoke came over Temescal Canyon.

Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, also posted about his childhood neighborhood being burned down in the fire.

As of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire officials told FOX 11 that 2,921 acres had already been burned, with no containment. More than 10,000 households have been evacuated, in addition to another 15,000 buildings in the area. The fire continues to be a threat to Santa Monica and West Los Angeles, as strong winds and a state of emergency for both Los Angeles and Ventura counties continue.

Mark Hamill

Overnight, Mark Hamill posted that he, his wife and their dog evacuated Malibu.

In a "personal fire update," he wrote that at 7pm, they evacuated "so last-minute" that there were "small fires on both sides" of the Pacific Coast Highway. By 8:15, he and his family arrived at their daughter Chelsea's Hollywood home.

He went on to call the blaze the "most horrific fire since '93," before telling followers to "STAY SAFE."

James Woods

Actor James Woods began post videos of the encroaching fires fairly early in the day on Tuesday, before saying he was "leaving" the area as homes around him began to burn down.

"We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out," he posted to X. "Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD."

He continued sharing footage from his security cameras, before saying his neighbor's home was on fire. Overnight, he shared that "all the smoke detectors are going off in our house," a sign that his house was possibly succumbing to the fire.

"I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one," he wrote. "It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say."

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore's family was affected by the Eaton fire.

Overnight, she took to her Instagram Story to report she was "evacuated and safe with kids, dogs and cats." She added, "Praying and grateful for the first responders."

On Wednesday morning, she shared an update, alongside a photo of her with one of her three young sons.

"Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night. Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss," she wrote.

Moore added, "Don't know if our place made it."

Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee took to Instagram to share a number of videos seemingly showing her evacuating Malibu.

"My home in Malibu has got me through some of the darkest moments in my life. I have loved creating it, embellishing it, building it, caring for it, and protecting it. I've cherished every moment I have had with it," she wrote. "As the fire draws closer, I pray for it—- I pray for everyone in Los Angeles right now. What an incredibly terrifying moment for my community."

"As the fire reaches our doorstep, please stay in contact with each other; Community in times like these is our lifeline. We are all safe but the fire is inching closer to my slice of heaven in Malibu," she continued. "When I was waitress at the Malibu Adobe back in 1989, I dreamed of a home like this (FOR ME) and worked my butt off for it. I am sad but I am sending all my love to all the first responders and firefighters who are literally giving it all they’ve got to keep us safe!!!"

Alabama and Landon Barker

Though it's unclear which homes they were referring to, both Alabama and Landon Barker -- children of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler -- revealed they also evacuated.

"Just evacuated from my home due to wild fires in Los Angeles, please be safe!!" Alabama shared to her Instagram Story. "They are saying the fires are spreading football field amounts in seconds."

Landon, meanwhile, shared a snap of himself to his Story, captioning it, "Just evacuated praying for everyone the fires have affected."

Cary Elwes

Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes shared video of himself evacuating Malibu, pulling over briefly on the side of the road to catch footage of the hills on fire.

"Evacuation from Malibu 10.30pm PST #Biblical," he captioned the footage, as Octavia Spencer commented on the post, "Lord."

Jennifer Tilly

Child's Play star Jennifer Tilly shared a photo of she and her boyfriend Phil Laak after evacuating their home due to the Palisades fire.

"Phil and I had to evacuate to the Commerce Casino," she captioned the photo, showing the pair in the pajamas outside the hotel.

Fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills "friend," Kathy Hilton commented on the post -- writing, "🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏" RHOC's Tamra Judge added, "❤️❤️❤️ be safe."

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino shared her first-person POV of the fires in Malibu -- and can be heard saying in one video, "Another Malibu fire."

"Welcome to the inferno. 2nd fire & evacuation in less than a month," she captioned the carousel of images and footage of the blaze.

"This one's pretty terrifying to behold," she added. "Praying that everyone gets out safe with their loved ones and pets - we wrangled our cats in a blackout but all well & accounted for."

Jamie Lee Curtis

Though she didn't share her own photos -- instead sharing those from photographer Ethan Swope, Jamie Lee Curtis made it sound like she too had evacuated.

"My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well," she captioned the post. "

She also urged people to please verify the information they're sharing amid the chaos, before thanking "the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze."

"Neighbors have taken care of neighbors. We ALL take everything for granted because we are all living our lives but when it hits your community, it's particularly shocking," she continued. "Life on life's terms. If ever there was need for the use of the phrase MY HAND IN YOURS, it is right now."

She concluded, "Take care of each other. Stay out of the way and let the firefighters do their work. Pray if you believe in it and even if you don't, pray for those who do."

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt posted to her Instagram page about the Palisades fire, making it sound like she and her family had also evacuated.

"I have no words. Only prayers and holding as much hope as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn," she captioned her post, which also included a photo taken from inside a car driving past a fire.

"Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us. Thank you to every friend who reached out and new person I have hugged in tears in the last 24 hours. 💔🙏🏻," she concluded.