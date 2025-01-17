Wish You Were Here Cast Praises Julia Stiles on Directorial Debut (Exclusive)

Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman reflects on stepping into the romance genre for the first time, while she and her costars Mena Massoud and Gabby Kono-Abdy share their thoughts on the film's moving message.

Julia Stiles is known for her work starring in romance films -- from romcoms such as 10 Things I Hate About You, and dramas like Save the Last Dance -- and she takes her experience in the genre behind the camera with her directorial debut in her new film, Wish You Were Here.

And the film's cast is singing her praises for her role in the director's chair, with stars Isabelle Fuhrman, Mena Massoud, and Gabby Kono-Abdy opening up to TooFab about their positive experience working with Stiles.

Lionsgate

Fuhrman -- who previously worked with Stiles on 2022's Orphan: First Kill -- praised her work as both an actress and a director, while also expressing her gratitude toward Stiles for offering her the role of Charlotte, the female lead in the romantic drama.

"It was so cool to see how her certainty and decisiveness as an actress played a part in her directing this film," the actress told TooFab. "And I was so grateful when she offered it to me. She was like, 'I want people to see you in this movie and get to know you the way that I've gotten to know you,' which only an actress who becomes a director will understand what that means."

"Very often you're kind of put into these boxes as actors and for her to say like, you know, 'I'm gonna usher you into this genre that you've never done,'" she continued, adding that she felt that she was in "such good hands" with Stiles. "She really took such great care of us, and I felt like we were able to play and collaborate, and really make these characters our own."

Furhman added that Stiles "knew the story," "knew the references" she wanted, and what she wanted the film to "feel like."

"It just gave Mena and I such a great opportunity to really be present with each other and just sit in those moments as Adam and Charlotte and cry and have a great time and, you know, run away together and really escape the world," she said. "And I felt like it's such a beautiful story that resonates with so many people, and I'm so excited that Julia was the person to do that."

Massoud called Stiles the "queen of this genre," citing her work in 2000s romance films.

"These films don't come around often, you know, I've done a few romantic comedies before, but to find a romantic drama," he shared. "They just don't make those, I think like they used to. And when I read the script, I knew I had to jump on it for a few reasons. But one is that, you know, Julia Stiles is the queen of this genre. She's done so many films like this as an actor, early 2000s iconic films. And so I always relish the opportunity to learn from titans of industry like that. So I wanted to get on set with her and learn as much as I could."

Wish You Were Here -- which is based on the 2017 Renée Carlino book of the same name -- follows Charlotte (Fuhrman), a woman searching for meaning in her life who meets a stranger Adam (Massoud), and the two share an unforgettable night together. Charlotte later discovers that Adam has a terminal illness, and she dedicates herself to helping him make the most out of his final days.

Kono-Abdy portrays Charlotte's friend Helen, and also serves as a producer in the film, working for seven years to get the book adapted. Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Grey, and Jimmie Fails also star.

TooFab spoke with Stiles last October, with the actress-turned-director saying that the message of the film is "really just to remind us about how all we really have is the present moment [and] that you should make the most out of the life that you can live."

Fuhrman said she "a million percent" agrees with Stiles' words.

"It's so easy to forget because we get so used to our routines and our lives that we, you know, that tomorrow isn't always promised," she told TooFab. "Things can change in a moment. And it is so important to stay present and love the people that you love in your life and hold them close and tight for as long as you have them with you, because you never know. And I so agree with that."

"I'm really excited to share this movie," adding that it's a "genre and a movie" she "always wanted to make."

Kono-Abdy chimed in, saying that the film "reminds you about these in-person cosmic connections."

"I think nowadays we're all a little bit disassociated with our phones and even dating now, you know, you're swiping online, it's hard to meet guys in person and or women in person or whatever," she continued. "And I think that, you know, this reminds someone like, 'Oh, there is that chance.' So it kind of leaves some hope in you, you know, in terms of love life and romance. Romance is alive is the point."

Meanwhile, Fuhrman -- who is known for her roles in the horror movie franchise, Orphan, The Hunger Games and more -- reflected on her experience starring in her first leading role in a romance.

"It's scary, honestly, as an actor to do something so different because ... I'm not a manipulative, murderous, you know, Hunger Games tribute or, you know, [an older woman] disguising yourself as a 10-year-old," she joked, adding, "So you, there's like nothing really to hide behind, if that makes sense."

"And so when I was with Mena and he and I are sitting and talking and dreaming up our life together as Adam and Charlotte, there's nothing to hide behind," she continued. "You're really just there."

"It was a really beautifully scary experience," Fuhrman added. "I felt really grateful, and that we got to do it together. It made it a breeze, made it really fun, even though it is a heavy movie at times."

Wish You Were Here is in theaters now, and will be available on digital February 4, 2025.