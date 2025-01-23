2025 Oscar Nominations, Snubs and Surprises -- The Full List

Netflix/Everett/NBC

And the nominees are...

Wicked's Bowen Yang and Bottoms star Rachel Sennott were up bright and early Thursday morning to announce the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards.

This year's telecast will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The nominations come after Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang revealed a few changes to this year's show, including the show moving away from live performances of this year's nominated songs.

The awards will bring back its popular "Fab 5" moments, where individual artists recognize the nominees throughout the evening. Kramer and Yang promised to pay tribute to first responders and all those impacted by the Los Angeles fires.

Coming out on top with the most nominations was Emilia Pérez with 13 total nominations, including one for the first ever openly transgender actor ever nominated as Karla Sofia Gascón picked up a Best Lead Actress nod.

Wicked followed with 10 nominations, including a surprise nod for Ariana Grande for Supporting Actress and Cynthia Erivo for lead.

Adrien Brody and The Brutalist also picked up 10 total nods, while Timothée Chalamet helped catapult A Complete Unknown to nine total nominations, including Best Picture.

Also picking up a Lead Actress nomination was Demi Moore for The Substance, which also picked up a Best Picture nod among its five total. Sebastian Stan was perhaps a bit of a surprise -- even to himself -- for his role as Donald Trump in The Apprentice, while Monica Barbaro's performance as Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown was also recognized.

Among the biggest snubs of the morning, meanwhile, were Denzel Washington for Gladiator II, while Daniel Craig's work in Queer was also ignored, as was the film entirely.

Also completely overlooked were former child stars Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez and Zendaya's performance in Challengers, which wound up with no nominations at all. Miley Cyrus also missed out on a Best Song nomination for her Golden Globe-nominated "Beautiful That Way" for The Last Showgirl.

After winning at the Globes, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were shut out for their song "Compress / Repress" and their entire award-winning score for Challengers.

And on the directing side, it was a shock to see Wicked's Jon M. Chu and Dune: Part Two's Denis Villeneuve MIA.

See the full list of nominations below!

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor In a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress In a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Actor In a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pierce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Actress In a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Original Song

"El Mal," Emilia Pérez

"The Journey," The Six Triple Eight

"Like a Bird," Sing Sing

"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late

Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porceilain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Subject

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Live Action Short Film