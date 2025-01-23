2025 Oscar Nominations, Snubs and Surprises -- The Full List

And the nominees are...
Wicked's Bowen Yang and Bottoms star Rachel Sennott were up bright and early Thursday morning to announce the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards.
This year's telecast will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The nominations come after Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang revealed a few changes to this year's show, including the show moving away from live performances of this year's nominated songs.
The awards will bring back its popular "Fab 5" moments, where individual artists recognize the nominees throughout the evening. Kramer and Yang promised to pay tribute to first responders and all those impacted by the Los Angeles fires.
Coming out on top with the most nominations was Emilia Pérez with 13 total nominations, including one for the first ever openly transgender actor ever nominated as Karla Sofia Gascón picked up a Best Lead Actress nod.
Wicked followed with 10 nominations, including a surprise nod for Ariana Grande for Supporting Actress and Cynthia Erivo for lead.
Adrien Brody and The Brutalist also picked up 10 total nods, while Timothée Chalamet helped catapult A Complete Unknown to nine total nominations, including Best Picture.
Also picking up a Lead Actress nomination was Demi Moore for The Substance, which also picked up a Best Picture nod among its five total. Sebastian Stan was perhaps a bit of a surprise -- even to himself -- for his role as Donald Trump in The Apprentice, while Monica Barbaro's performance as Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown was also recognized.
Among the biggest snubs of the morning, meanwhile, were Denzel Washington for Gladiator II, while Daniel Craig's work in Queer was also ignored, as was the film entirely.
Nicole Kidman's Babygirl, Kate Winslet's Lee, Angelina Jolie's Maria, and Pamela Anderson's The Last Showgirl were not nominated for their lauded performances, while Moore's Substance co-star Margaret Qualley was also overlooked.
Also completely overlooked were former child stars Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez and Zendaya's performance in Challengers, which wound up with no nominations at all. Miley Cyrus also missed out on a Best Song nomination for her Golden Globe-nominated "Beautiful That Way" for The Last Showgirl.
After winning at the Globes, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were shut out for their song "Compress / Repress" and their entire award-winning score for Challengers.
And on the directing side, it was a shock to see Wicked's Jon M. Chu and Dune: Part Two's Denis Villeneuve MIA.
See the full list of nominations below!
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actor In a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress In a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Best Actor In a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pierce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Actress In a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Directing
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
International Feature Film
I'm Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Original Song
"El Mal," Emilia Pérez
"The Journey," The Six Triple Eight
"Like a Bird," Sing Sing
"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late
Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porceilain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Subject
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Animated Short
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent