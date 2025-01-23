How Ethan Slater Celebrated Girlfriend Ariana Grande's Oscar Nomination

Getty

Grande, meanwhile, says she can't "stop crying, to no one's surprise" after her Supporting Actress nod.

Ariana Grande scored her first Oscar nomination on Thursday morning -- and both the Wicked star and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, are celebrating on social media.

The singer was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work as Glinda, while the movie as a whole picked up 10 nods total -- including Best Picture and Best Actress for costar Cynthia Erivo.

Grande shared a celebratory post to Instagram after the noms were revealed, reflecting on her journey alongside photos of her in a Dorothy dress as a child and video of her performing "The Wizard and I" when she was younger.

"Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one's surprise," wrote the often-emotional star in her caption.

"i'm humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i'm so proud of you, tiny," she continued, before again thanking The Academy.

Grande then thanked director Jon M. Chu -- who, shockingly, didn't score a nomination of his own -- for "taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend."

Saying she was "deeply proud" of her "beautiful Wicked family," she added she was also "so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear [Cynthia Erivo]." Of Erivo, she said, "your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always."

"I don’t quite have all my words yet, i’m still trying to breathe. but thank you," she concluded her post. "oh my goodness, thank you. Universal, Marc, my family, my heart. lemons and melons and pears, oh my. 🫧"

Grande's boyfriend, who played Munchkin Boq in the film, also celebrated her achievement on his own page.

To his main grid, he shared a photo of Grande looking at her phone while holding pink balloons and wearing an oversized sweater. He didn't add a caption to the post, but did tag Grande, The Academy and the official Wicked movie account.

He also celebrated Grande in his Stories, sharing a Letterboxd post about her nomination before adding the caption, "Oscar. Nominated."

He also shared a screen grab showing all the names up for Supporting Actress -- before additional stories celebrating all the other nominations for the film, as well as Grande's own IG post.