Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose Weighs In After Family Expresses Concern Following Inauguration Performance

"It's very sad to see those same struggles continue for him," Firerose said, reacting to Billy Ray's performance, after which his son, Trace Cyrus, shared that he and his family are "genuinely worried" about him.

While speaking to Page Six on Thursday, Firerose -- who was married to Billy Ray for less than a year -- weighed in on her ex-husband's now-infamous performance, which was deemed a "disaster" online.

"What's being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship," the Australian singer said.

"It's very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I'm glad the truth is coming to light -- for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem," she continued, adding that she's "focused" on her "faith," "music," and "healing," while sharing her "story to encourage others to find strength and hope."

Firerose, 35, and Billy Ray, 63, married in October 2023, before calling it quits on their marriage in May 2024 after roughly seven months of marriage. He filed for an annulment, before she accused him of "extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse." The pair eventually settled the divorce in August 2024.

During the Liberty Ball on Monday, Billy Ray took the stage to perform a rendition of his and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," before he experienced technical difficulties.

He played the guitar and very quietly sang into the microphone, while the 2019 track played through the speakers and the music video appeared on screen. After the song ended, Billy Ray then began singing again, performing what appeared to be an acoustic version of the song sans backtrack -- before the the country singer began wandering around the stage while asking the audience to join in.

"They told me to kill as much time as possible," he said, before saying he was going to perform his 1992 hit, "Achy Breaky Heart."

However, Billy Ray seemed to have technical issues, noting that he thought he may have been "cut off."

"Check? Is anybody awake?" he then asked, looking backstage, before asking, "Y'all want me to sing more or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?"

Billy Ray was subsequently mocked on social media, with people taking to X to share their thoughts on the odd performance and his bizarre behavior.

Following the criticism, he spoke out, sharing a statement on social media. According to the musician, he was "invited" by Trump himself.

"I wouldn't have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not," he said. "I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I've learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell."

"I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!" he added.

On Wednesday, Billy Ray's son, Trace Cyrus, shared an emotional message on social media, in which he said he and his family are "genuinely worried" about him, urging his father to accept help from him amid his apparent struggles.

Trace, 35, is one of Billy Ray's five children from his marriage to Tish Cyrus, alongside Miley, 32, Noah, 25, Brandi, 37, and Braison, 29. Billy Ray adopted Trace and Brandi after he and Tish tied the knot in 1993.

In his Instagram post, Trace shared a throwback photo of himself joining his father on stage when he was a kid.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life," he began in his lengthy caption. "Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point."

"Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away," Trace continued, referring to his sisters. "Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven't even been there for her. That's your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though. We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns."

The musician then told his dad that he's "not healthy" and "everyone is noticing it," before stressing that he's there to support him.

"Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn't expect me to I'm still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon," Trace wrote. "I love you Dad."

"We haven't talked in a while but I'm over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing..," he continued. "I don't know what you're struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I'd love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you. billyraycyrus."