Funniest Memes and Tweets About Donald Trump's Second Presidential Inauguration (Updating)

With Carrie Underwood and the Village People both expected to perform, along with the usual antics from Trump himself, this inauguration is sure to go viral.

The presidential inauguration kicked off on Monday with a new look, with the event taking place indoors after freezing temps swept across Washington D.C., bringing with them dangerously low wind chills.

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, along with J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, are being sworn into office for Trump's second term as the now 45th and 47th president -- and, like most events involving Trump, we knew to expect some meme-worthy moments throughout the day.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcome President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House on Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/ZfwafhfN1B — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2025 @cspan

From the commentary on Carrie Underwood after she was enlisted to perform during the monumental event, to reactions to Trump dancing to a live rendition of the Village People's "YMCA" and the attendance of Barack Obama, the internet is sure to weigh in.

For some of most pivotal and LOL moments from Trump's presidential inauguration day, keep checking in with us throughout the day as we'll be updating this piece with all the most viral moments.

Inauguration Vibes

As expected in a nation as divided as the United States in 2025, the overall sentiments about Inauguration Day ranged dramatically, from those expressing near terror about the next four years, and those celebrating the return of Trump to "make America great again."

Me on Trump Inauguration Day with every TV turned off pic.twitter.com/j6saeBKlys — JustSayYesss 🔥🔥🔥 (@uplatedrinkin) January 19, 2025 @uplatedrinkin

Today is Inauguration Day. The next President of the United States of America is a convicted felon. 34 times! This is Embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/LDKwE1VD4V — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) January 20, 2025 @raggapegs

Have you received your handmaid's outfit yet? I have not received mine, but I'm sure it's in the mail. I am quite concerned because it is inauguration day and we should be ready. 🤣🤣 — Myopinion (@myopinion6810) January 20, 2025 @myopinion6810

Our flag is out. I’m crying and laughing at the same time.

Inauguration Day pic.twitter.com/Yca8sFA0ZM — BlissfulWalksforHealth🍊 (@Threeti09269839) January 20, 2025 @Threeti09269839

Biden's Last-Minute Pardons

In the final hours of his administration, President Joe Biden issued a series of pre-emptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, the January 6 select committee that investigated the insurrection at the Capitol four years ago, including Liz Cheney, as well as a few others.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," said Biden in a statement.

Trump has vowed to offer his own pardons after his inauguration, including many of those involved in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. "Everybody in this very large arena will be very happy with my decision," he told a Sunday rally crowd, per the Associated Press.

The move shot Fauci's name to the top of X's trending topics, with many on the right expressing outrage, while also looking forward to Trump's January 6 pardons -- perhaps further exemplifying why Biden handed down these pardons in the first place.

Meghan McCain said the pardon "concedes that Democrats know Fauci lied to the American public and more than likely committed pretty severe criminal behavior during that time."

Biden pardoning Fauci just concedes that democrats know Fauci lied to the American public and more than likely committed pretty severe criminal behavior during that time.



America will always deserve answers for what he put us through and destroyed during Covid. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 20, 2025 @MeghanMcCain

Fauci gets a pardon? All right, that’s fine.



He still has to look at himself in the mirror and live with himself each and every day.



He might not care how many lives he destroyed, but we will never forget, and we will never let another Fauci rise thru the ranks again. Bet. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 20, 2025 @TomiLahren

Why did Biden just pardon General Miley and Fauci? pic.twitter.com/GqI9W9YVlH — ♀Peeja (@blackbirdpeeja) January 20, 2025 @blackbirdpeeja

If anyone can explain to me how you are able to pardon someone who hasn't even been charged with a crime... pic.twitter.com/DrUcAs6uiZ — PUBLORD (@publordhodl) January 20, 2025 @publordhodl

Melania Trump's Fashion Statement

Always known and appreciate for her high fashion, including rocking Louboutins on Inauguration Eve, Melania Trump hit a sour note with some online with her fashion choice for the ceremony itself, with her large hat getting a lot of ... attention.

While there were those who were loving the sleek look, which was designed by Adam Lippes and paired an Eric Javits boater hat with a double-breasted navy coat, others were not nearly as impressed.

"Mrs. Trump's outfit was created by some of America's finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world," Lippes said in a statement about the look, per ABC News.

I saw Melania's hat 😭 pic.twitter.com/kjZXLahlcQ — A cultural loss to mankind (@BenneCMO) January 20, 2025 @BenneCMO

Love Melania's hat! Why can't we all wear hats & gloves again? So stylish. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BKoSOkkSLo — Scooter's Wife (@hdbiker52fl) January 20, 2025 @hdbiker52fl

Melania’s 1920s style Gatsby hat is smoke show. She’s sending a message here to “the untouchables.” pic.twitter.com/sx3bazcdVU — Jimmy Digs Freedom 🇺🇸 (@jdigsfreedom) January 20, 2025 @jdigsfreedom

The dems are being creepily too accepting of their rival. They know something. abc keeps pushing the term peaceful transfer to make it like they didn't orchestrate jan 6 or try to take him out or they didn't just #pardon americas biggest murder #fauci maybe gates

Melania hat 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hlr6tF4MfE — Adam Dugas (@adamdugas) January 20, 2025 @adamdugas

i can’t get over how melania looks like the benadryl hat man today pic.twitter.com/w7ZThHin84 — jessie‎‎ 🍉 (@RH4ENYRAS) January 20, 2025 @RH4ENYRAS