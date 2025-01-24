Pamela Anderson Reacts to Oscar Snub for The Last Showgirl Performance

Roadside Attractions

Anderson speaks to Martha Stewart about her critically-acclaimed work in The Last Showgirl, breaking her silence after failing to garner an Oscar nomination for her work.

Fans may be in an uproar over Pamela Anderson's Oscars snub, but the actress doesn't seem slighted by her lack of nomination.

When the noms for the upcoming Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, many were shocked to see Anderson failed to make the Best Actress cut, after earning nominations for her work in The Last Showgirl at the Golden Globes, Gotham Awards and SAG Awards.

While Anderson and Angelina Jolie both led many snubs lists after the noms came out, speaking with Martha Stewart for Elle, Pam says it's all good.

"No, no nomination for the Oscar, but I couldn't even imagine that," she told Stewart in a conversation between the pair for the publication.

"I did get a SAG nomination, which is really exciting and ... all of this is just unexpected and exciting," she continued. "I always say the win is in the work. I got to do something I really love, and I needed to do that for my soul."

Anderson also spoke about working with costar Jamie Lee Curtis, who also failed to garner a nom despite SAG and BAFTA nominations.

"She's so much fun. Such a champion for women, too," shared Anderson. "She took me by the shoulders and said, 'I did this movie for you.' I thought, That’s a woman's woman. She's been there, she's reinvented herself time and again, and I think she saw that in me -- that I wanted to do the same thing -- and [she] really supported me, which was incredible. I'm just so happy I got to do this."

Gia Coppola's film actually didn't score any nominations on Thursday, including one for Miley Cyrus and her Golden Globe-nominated song, "Beautiful That Way."

The Best Actress In a Leading Role nominations, meanwhile, went to Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofia Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance, and Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here.