Watch Moment Hugh Jackman Makes Dannielynn Birkhead's 'Dreams Come True'

Instagram

"All Dannielynn wanted for Christmas was Hugh Jackman under the tree," her father Larry Birkhead previously revealed -- before Anna Nicole Smith's daughter got to meet the man himself.

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead just had one of her biggest "dreams come true."

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Playboy model and Larry Birkhead was one of the many who attended Hugh Jackman's From New York with Love show at Radio City Music Call in NYC this past weekend -- and she had a helluva time at the event.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the teen's dad shared some footage of them after the show, where Dannielynn had some one-on-one time with Jackman himself. In the video, the two hug on the sidewalk, before he tells her he was "watching" her as he performed "A Million Dreams" from the movie musical The Greatest Showman.

Video from inside the show also shows Dannielynn in the front row, singing and clapping along to Jackman's performance.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The trip to NYC comes after Larry revealed he got Dannielynn tickets to Jackman's sold out show for Christmas -- surprising her at the time with a cardboard cutout of the actor, along with the passes.

"From a cardboard cutout Christmas dream, to reality," Larry captioned his video. "The show was packed with hits and high-energy performances that covered Hugh's award-winning career in film, stage and beyond. The show offered something for all ages of Jackman fans from Les Misérables to Wolverine."

"After singing, dancing for hours and even jump roping, he found the time to greet his fans outside in the freezing New York cold! Dannielynn was one of those fans that got an autograph and a hug," he continued. "Hugh told her he was watching her enthusiasm during his performance of 'A Million Dreams' from the film, 'The Greatest Showman.'

"She was extremely excited and a bit in disbelief, when she got to actually meet him after all," he concluded. "His kindness and awesome performance really does prove that he is in fact, 'The Greatest Showman.' The show returns in April, with dates through August. Get your tickets! Thanks Hugh for your kindness and making dreams come true!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back on Christmas, Larry explained that all his daughter wanted for the holiday "was Hugh Jackman under the tree."

Since that wasn't an option, he joked, he got her tickets to see his show instead -- but explained, "it almost didn't happen."

"Last month, I was up for hours online waiting in the presale to get the tickets. After waiting forever in a queue, I was able to get front row seats and added the meet and greet option. Once I checked out, it discarded the whole cart because the meet and greet portion had sold out by the time I checked out," he wrote at the time.

"Days later, when I was asking (a deflated) Dannielynn what she wanted for Christmas, she said, 'Hugh Jackman under the tree.' After days of kicking myself for screwing things up and still searching for Dannielynn's Christmas gifts, I went back online Christmas week and was able to find that some tickets had opened up," he added. "I found her a life-size cutout of Hugh and put it under the tree. So, technically speaking, she got her wish, which saved Christmas."

See how Dannielynn has grown up in the public eye below!