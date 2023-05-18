Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Larry Birkhead Blasts Netflix Doc: 'Cesspool of a Project'

Getty

The father of his and Anna Nicole's 16-year-old daughter Dannielynn also scrapped his and his daughter's joint Instagram account, except for one post he shared earlier this week.

Anna Nicole Smith's ex Larry Birkhead is opening up about the new Netflix documentary about the late model, "Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me."

In a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight, the photographer -- who is the father of his and Anna Nicole's 16-year-old daughter Dannielynn -- spoke out about the recently-released film, and explained why he and his daughter decided not to take part in the project.

"We declined to participate as I did not want my daughter in a overwhelmingly poorly reviewed cesspool of a project about her Mother, where some people were allowed to invent things and rewrite history," Larry, 50, told the outlet. "I am looking forward to a true definitive Anna Nicole project where her truth can be heard from her own perspective and by those that truly knew her the best and not just another 'wash, rinse and repeat' Anna Nicole project. Anna truly deserved better and that day will come."

Following the doc's release, it appears that Larry scrapped his and Dannielynn's entire joint Instagram page -- except for a post he shared earlier this week.

Alongside a photo of a sunset over the ocean, Larry wrote, "Waiting for some of the waves to pass….. then will return." Many fans flocked to the comments section to praise Larry and condemn the Netflix doc.

"Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me" hit Netflix on May 16. The film -- which featured never-before-seen footage that included home videos and interviews -- covered Anna Nicole's upbringing in Houston, Texas, her posing on the cover of Playboy, her meteoric modeling career, her appearance in 1994's "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult" and hosting "The Anna Nicole Show."

The documentary also focused on her legal battle over the estate of her late husband, J. Howard Marshall. Marshall was an oil billionaire and was 90 years old when he died in 1995. The couple had been married for just one year when he passed.

The film's release came just a couple of weeks after Larry and Dannielynn made their annual appearance at the Kentucky Derby. While attending the 34th Annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, Larry and Dannielynn honored the late Anna Nicole, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 39. Larry and Anna Nicole first met at this event back in 2003 when he was covering it as a young photographer.

This year, Dannielynn paid tribute to her mother in a matching black skirt and blouse adorned with images from Anna Nicole's famous Guess campaign. Larry's tie spotlighted the same campaign.

"We're both paying tribute because it's the 20th anniversary of our first meeting," Larry told People just ahead of the event. Of their daughter, he beamed, "She's showing off her fashion sense but at the same time paying tribute to her mom."

"It seems like yesterday, to be honest, that I was walking up with my camera bags and just hoping for a decent picture," Larry told the outlet. "I wound up with so much more. It's funny how one event can change your life. And that's what this party did for me."

"If I had not been there that night and had that connection, how different my life would have been if I hadn't met Anna and had our daughter," he added.

You can check out all of Dannielynn's looks over the years, including these latest tributes to her mother, in the gallery below.