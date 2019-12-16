UPDATE at 7:00am PT on Tuesday, December 17: In another tweet, McCain used a gif of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) from "Game of Thrones" to reiterate the fact she won't be silenced.

Original story below.

Meghan McCain is speaking up for herself after Whoopi Goldberg told her to "please be quiet" during a heated moment on "The View" Monday morning.

"Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors," McCain tweeted shortly after the show wrapped. "I won't be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them."

"Pretending half the country doesn't exist won't make them disappear," she continued. "The culture war is real, and Americans who aren't part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented."

She then shared new polling data on support for impeachment and removal -- which has been fairly static of late -- adding, "Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it's politically inconvenient."

During Monday's episode, McCain pointed out conservatives do not support the proceedings against President Donald Trump -- and said a long process isn't doing anything to help Democrats. After Joy Behar criticized Trump for refusing to testify, Sunny Hostin called out the hypocrisy of Senators who voted to impeach President Bill Clinton, but wouldn't do the same this time around.

"My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I'm an ABC political analyst along with being a 'View' cohost," McCain began. "My job is to analyze the politics of it and ..."

As Hostin interrupted, McCain asked her to "Let me finish, I let you talk." At this point, it seemed like Goldberg was trying to toss to a commercial, but McCain asked, "Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?"

"Girl, please stop talking," Whoopi then shot at Meghan, "Please stop talking right now."

"No problem. I won't talk for the rest of the show," she responded. Whoopi's reply: "I'm okay with that, if you're going to behave like this."

"I'm not behaving like anything," said Meghan, defending herself. "I'm trying to show conservative perspective."

As Goldberg criticized her for talking over other panelists, she added, "What you're doing is ... we're not doing anything, how bout this, we'll be right back!"

She didn't speak until later in the show, when Robert De Niro joined the table and brought up her father. McCain also told him "Casino" was one of her all time favorite movies, before asking him about his longtime partnership with Martin Scorsese.

