Jenelle Evans Breaks Down on Teen Mom, Doesn't 'Feel Safe' After David Eason Split

The reality star gets emotional as she obtains a restraining order for herself and her children against her ex -- saying, "David's just capable of intimidating me. I feel harassed. I feel stalked."

Jenelle Evans is grappling with her new reality as she moves to make her split from ex, David Eason, permanent.

On Thursday's all-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle, who returned to the series after being fired from the franchise in 2019, makes the decision to move her family from North Carolina to Las Vegas, Nevada in an effort to get as far away from David as possible.

And after looking at a few properties, it doesn't take long before she's sold on making Sin City her home.

"I think Vegas is definitely gonna be a space -- life my safe haven and definitely a good safe haven for my kids. There's just so much to look forward to for this move to Vegas," Jenelle says in a confessional.

"So much has happened in North Carolina, it's just traumatized all of us in different ways," she adds.

But even with the ink drying on her rental agreement and keys to her new pad in hand, Jenelle is forced to return to North Carolina before getting that fresh start she's so desperately been craving, in hopes of being granted the restraining order she filed for from her ex, which would provide both her and her children protection from David.

While she only shares Ensley, 7, with David, he lived at their home together with her two older sons, Kaiser, 9, and Jace, 14, whom he was accused of abusing before Child Protective Services eventually dropped the case.

"I really don't want to be here. But this week, I have a court case for a pending restraining order, so we'll see how that goes," Jenelle says in a voice over. "I don't feel safe when I'm in North Carolina, because I don't know if or where I can run into David."

She continues in a confessional, "David's just capable of intimidating me. I feel harassed. I feel stalked. Now, every white truck on the highway, I'm staring at and I don't know if it's him."

Leading up to the court hearing, Jenelle worries about the outcome as she breaks down in tears at the thought of facing David again in court.

"My nerves are shot. I keep having panic attacks," the mother of three tells the camera through tears. "I keep thinking how I have to go on stand. It's just all very scary. And I'm like, shaking. But I gotta do it."

She continues, "I'm really sick of feeling this way. And even though he's not here, it's like I'm still walking on eggshells, which sucks."

While cameras were not able to show the court proceedings, a much happier Jenelle emerged hours later, with the reality star revealing that she was in fact granted a 6-month restraining order from her ex-husband that would protect her and her children from David and allow them to safely move to Las Vegas.

"All these fears in my head are just poof, gone now," she tells castmate Briana DeJesus on a FaceTime call.

Jenelle, who died the knot with David in 2017, announced her decision to separate from David in March in a TikTok video. Per the state of North Carolina, where pair were wed and where she resided at the time that she filed to separate, couples have to be separated for a year before they can divorce.

