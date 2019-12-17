Sorry Baby Yoda fans, but "The Mandalorian" breakout star will not be in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

While speaking with Variety at the film's premiere Monday night, director J.J. Abrams set the record straight about whether Mando's sidekick would be making an appearance in Episode IX.

"Baby Yoda is not in the movie," Abrams confirmed.

J.J. Abrams confirms that Baby Yoda is unfortunately not in #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker, but he is the "cutest thing in the history of time" https://t.co/UtSgsD28vZ pic.twitter.com/5shLBoZi1K — Variety (@Variety) December 17, 2019

Though it seems the tiny, green 50-year-old infant won't be hanging out with Rey, even Abrams can't resist the adorable creature. "[He is] the cutest thing in the history of time," he said. "How can you deny Baby Yoda? You can't."

In case you've been living in a Sarlacc pit on Tatooine for the past few weeks, Baby Yoda became a viral sensation ever since he was revealed in the first episode of "The Mandalorian" last month. Non-"Star Wars" fans have been unable to resist Baby Yoda's big eyes, ginormous ears, little brown robe and adorable peach fuzz.

The "infant" is currently under the protection of a bounty hunter a.k.a. "The Mandalorian" on the Disney+ series, where it's simply been referred to as "The Child." It's been dubbed Baby Yoda online because it looks like, well, a baby Yoda.

The actual pint-sized Jedi Master died five years before the events of "The Mandalorian" in "Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi," at the youthful age of 900. Baby Yoda, clearly from the same species, is around 50.

While many timelines in the "Star Wars" universe haven't been established, what we do know is that the final trilogy, beginning with "The Force Awakens," is set 30 years after "Return of the Jedi." The events of "The Last Jedi," followed immediately after.

"The Rise of Skywalker," which brings the 9-episode, 42-year-long Skywalker saga to a close, is set one year after "The Last Jedi."

Although Abrams confirmed Baby Yoda won't be in the final film, the penultimate episode of "The Mandalorian" will drop Wednesday this week, instead of its usual Friday release.

Until then, click here to see some Baby Yoda memes guaranteed to brighten your day.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery