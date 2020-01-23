Megyn Kelly Gets Dragged for Making Robert Downey Jr. Blackface Comparison

Megyn Kelly got major push back from social media on Thursday after she compared what she felt were unequal reactions to her Blackface scandal and Robert Downey Jr.'s role in "Tropic Thunder."

The former news anchor took to Twitter to bring up how she was let go from "The Today Show" for defending the use of Blackface on Halloween, comparing it to Downey's turn as a white method actor who underwent "pigmentation alteration" to play a person of color in the 2008 film.

The "Iron Man" star had opened up about the role earlier in the week on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, saying, "In my defense, 'Tropic Thunder' is about how wrong [blackface] is, so I take exception."

R. Downey Jr: wears blackface for Universal w/o regret bc it “sparked a necessary convo.” Univer.: yay Robert!👏🏻

Me: Never worn blackface but had one of those “necessary convos” re how standard seems to have changed over time.NBC-Univer: F.U.! Cancelled! https://t.co/t1uIj6chPJ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 23, 2020

In response, Kelly posted, "R. Downey Jr: wears blackface for Universal w/o regret bc it 'sparked a necessary convo.' Univer.: yay Robert!👏🏻 Me: Never worn blackface but had one of those 'necessary convos' re how standard seems to have changed over time. NBC-Univer: F.U.! Cancelled!"

It should be noted that while "Today" does air on an NBCUniversal network, DreamWorks and Paramount produced and distributed "Tropic Thunder."

Her name began trending as Twitter blew up with some calling Kelly's incident a case of privileged misunderstanding, while also saying Downey's role was an indictment on Hollywood which should be viewed as satire.

"The Black face was satirical. Very specifically making fun of Hollywood actors who go to extremes, berate cast and crew, and are viewed as heroes despite being vile humans. Gotta watch for context, Megyn. Be a critical thinker," wrote one Twitter user.

Megyn, lemme break it down to you girl



RDJ wearing blackface was a comedic message. Look deeper



YOU repeatedly offended blacks, women, hell, the entire country with your unpalatable bias while arrogant AF



Get over yourself because America has, ‘Ailes twirler’ https://t.co/ujCanRPpE6 — 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@LATiffani1) January 23, 2020

This privileged twit still doesn’t get it. She will NEVER get it.



Can someone tell @megynkelly that her “confusion” as to why blackface is problematic expressed on the @NBC show she did not earn nor deserved was not a #NecessaryConversation? #ThisHorribleChick #FixItJesus https://t.co/1zg74aYkaE — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 23, 2020

Another fan who took umbrage with Kelly shared, "Did you see Tropic Thunder? His character was a parody of an idiotic, egomaniacal actor who thought he was making some kind of deep point. In other words, his character was a parody of people like you.'"

"Community" actress Yvette Nicole Brown let her thoughts be known as she wrote, "This privileged twit still doesn't get it. She will NEVER get it. Can someone tell @megynkelly that her 'confusion' as to why blackface is problematic expressed on the @NBC show she did not earn nor deserved was not a #NecessaryConversation? #ThisHorribleChick #FixItJesus."

But Kelly had supporters as well, as one follower posted, "But God forbid a white kid wants to wear a Disney 'Maui' costume from the 'Moana' cartoon for Halloween! That's cultural appropriation! (Disney pulled the costume after a complaint)."

"NBCUniversal did you dirty. The way you were treated was absolutely disgraceful. Excited to see what you do next," shared another fan.

Megyn Kelly talking about Robert Downey and how unfair the whole blackface thing is pic.twitter.com/68hddcDp6C — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) January 23, 2020

Ugh, the best thing about Megyn Kelly is Charlize Theron... — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) January 23, 2020

In 2018, Kelly was let go from the NBC talk show just days after she asked a guest, "But what is racist? You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face."

"Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character," she added. When that conversation made headlines, similar incidents from her past at Fox News were also brought up -- like the time she slammed an article which suggested Santa shouldn't be white anymore.

"This is so ridiculous. Santa just is white. Jesus was a white man, too. He was a historical figure, that's a verifiable fact, as is Santa," she said at the time.

Megyn Kelly is an awful human being. No more needeth be said. pic.twitter.com/NUS61EDJIq — 𝕸𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖟𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖒🇵🇷🏴‍☠️ (@matuzalem) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Downey discussed how he ended up taking the controversial role in the Ben Stiller-directed "Tropic Thunder" on Joe Rogan's podcast.

"When Ben called and said, 'Hey I'm doing this thing' and, you know, I think Sean Penn had passed on it or something. Possibly wisely. And I thought, 'Yeah, I'll do that' -- and then I started thinking, 'This is a terrible idea, wait a minute,'" Downey recalled.

"And then I thought, 'Well hold on dude, get real here, where is your heart?' And my heart is -- I get to be black for a summer in my mind, so there's something in it for me," he continued. "The other thing is, I get to hold up to nature the insane, self-involved hypocrisy of artists and what they think they're allowed to do on occasion. Just my opinion."

He also noted how his Black friends responded to the depiction.

"90 percent of my black friends were like, 'Dude, that was great.' I can't disagree with [the other 10 percent], but I know where my heart lies," he added.

NBCUniversal did you dirty. The way you were treated was absolutely disgraceful. Excited to see what you do next. — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) January 23, 2020

But God forbid a white kid wants to wear a Disney "Maui" costume from the "Moana" cartoon for Halloween! That's cultural appropriation! (Disney pulled the costume after a complaint) — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 23, 2020

Justin Trudeau: photos emerge of him wearing blackface on three separate occasions, including as a 30-year-old teacher, admits to having worn blackface so many times he can’t remember them all - gets re-elected as Canada’s PM.



Unbelievable. — (((𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖆))) (@lissa77) January 23, 2020

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.