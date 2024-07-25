'Disoriented' Woman Invites Police to Crime Scene: 'Everyone Come In, the Baby Is Dead'

Catawba County Sheriff's Office

A North Carolina woman led police more than half a mile to her residence on foot before making the bizarre declaration of what had happened in the house because "God told her to."

Police responding to reports of a suspicious individual in the 4 a.m. hour on Friday, July 19 in Hickory, North Carolina found way more than they expected when they came upon Megan Stack Sattizahn.

The 39-year-old woman, who was described as "disoriented" on the scene, according to a Catawba County Sheriff's office press release, led deputies more than half a mile to her own home.

When she was questioned outside the residence, deputies said Sattizahn interrupted them to say, "Everyone come in, the baby is dead."

"What?" an investigator asked, to which she allegedly responded, "The baby looks dead," per the press release.

Upon entering the home, the deputies did find her 9-month-old daughter Samantha deceased. Sattizahn was admitted to a hospital for evaluation after she allegedly told the responding deputies it was a "mercy killing" and she'd done it because "God told her to."

As the investigation unfolded, they further discovered that this was not the first time Sattizahn had attempted to kill her daughter, per the release. It alleges that she'd previously tried to poison her baby with "crushed up anti-psychotic prescription pills" in her bottle last December.

The document details that the baby was purportedly "lethargic" for a day, and "doped up," but none of this was reported to authorities at the time. Again, Sattizahn reportedly said "God told her to."

As it turns out, this isn't the first legal incident Sattizahn has had with the police involving her children, per WSOC at the time.

Back in December 2017, the woman -- who was going just by Megan Stack at the time -- disappeared with her 8-year-old daughter after picking her up from school near Charlotte, North Carolina.

While law enforcement sought both for their safety, they were ultimately found near St. Louis, Missouri after Sattizahn went to an emergency medical facility there. As a result, search warrants have been compiled for all of her previous medical records, phone records, and writings, per WSOC.

Sattizahn has been charged with murder after autopsy results came in; authorities have not revealed how the baby died. She is currently being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

She made her first court appearance on Monday, where she did not enter a plea. Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 12.