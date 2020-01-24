Movies By TooFab Staff |
Tia Carrere Would 'Of Course' Be Down for Another Wayne's World, Still Has THAT Red Dress (Exclusive)
View Photos
Getty/Everett Collection
This Week In Celebrity Photos

The actress also reflects on True Lies and Lilo & Stitch.

"Wayne's World 3"? We're not worthy.

Tia Carrere revealed she's always ready to rock in an interview with TooFab, explaining how she would love to return to the role of Cassandra Wong all these years later.

Carrere played Cassandra in the two films, which were spun off from the popular "Saturday Night Live" sketch starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. It's been 26 years since the second installment dropped back in December 1993, a sequel which made only a small fraction of the original film's big box office.

"I would love to do it, are you kidding me?" she exclaimed when asked about a potential reboot. And, yes, she even has a few character beats in mind for Cassandra. "It'd be kinda funny, since I have 2 Grammys from my Hawaiian music, they'd have to go to the showroom at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Hawaii and I'm like in my muumuu, 'Come on Cassandra, you gotta rock!'" she explained. "And I take it off and I'm wearing a red lace dress and they put a guitar on me and we just go get on a plane."

Not just any red dress either, but the red dress she rocked in the 1992 movie. According to Carrere, she still has it in her closet and it's a look she's "working on fitting in again!"

"Wayne! We got a script to do," she exclaimed, "Put it into the universe."

Tia Carrere Breaks Down Her Journey from '90s 'Sex Symbol' to 'Ballsy Broad' on AJ and the Queen

View Story

Another movie we always wanted a sequel to but never got was "True Lies," in which the actress starred as bad girl Juno Skinner. Reflecting on that project, Carrere called it "an amazing film to be part of."

She explained that the tango scene with Arnold Schwarzenegger took months of training and said she'd "never felt more glamorous" than she did while filming that memorable moment. Despite being 26 years old, Carrere believes the movie still holds up today, thanks to director James Cameron's "meticulous eye" and perfect blend of humor and espionage.

The actress also called her Disney flick "Lilo & Stitch" timeless, but wasn't sure if the Mouse House should try to attempt to turn it into another live action remake. "I don't know about that, that's a tough one to do," she said, joking, "As long as I don't have to do the surfing scene!"

You can catch Carrere on Netflix's "AJ and the Queen," streaming now.

Tia Carrere Defends Kim Kardashian Amid Kimono Controversy (Exclusive)

View Story

#TiaCarrere
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Movies

Tia Carrere Would 'Of Course' Be Down for Another Wayne's World, Still Has THAT…

Tia Carrere Would 'Of Course' Be Down for Another Wayne's World, Still Has THAT…
Wild Things Stars Neve Campbell and Denise Richards Reunited for Fan Event
Best Ever Hollywood Reunions

Wild Things Stars Neve Campbell and Denise Richards Reunited for Fan Event
Bill Murray Confirmed to Reprise Ghostbusters Role in Afterlife

Bill Murray Confirmed to Reprise Ghostbusters Role in Afterlife
Hugo Weaving Finally Reveals Why He Didn't Come Back As Red Skull For Avengers

Hugo Weaving Finally Reveals Why He Didn't Come Back As Red Skull For Avengers
Charlie Hunnam Says 'Miscasting' to Blame for King Arthur Flop

Charlie Hunnam Says 'Miscasting' to Blame for King Arthur Flop
Blake Lively Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Two Looks for Upcoming Film
Celebrity Transformations

Blake Lively Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Two Looks for Upcoming Film