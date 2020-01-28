If the idea of watching the NFL's greatest teams go head to head or Jennifer Lopez and Shakira crushing the halftime show just don't do it for you, there's still one thing about the Super Bowl that could pique your interest: all the high-profile ads.

Yes, it's a little odd to get excited about a bunch of commercials, but brands shell out a ton of money on these Big Game spots, which are usually filled with celebrity cameos, make viewers laugh or hit hard on sentimentality.

While the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs won't face off until February 2, some of the game day ads -- or at least teasers for them -- have already wound up online.

Here's what we've seen so far -- we'll keep updating as more are unveiled!

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew recruited Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross to recreate the infamous "Here's Johnny!" moment from "The Shining," which ends with a shot of the green soda flowing from the Overlook's elevator doors.

Michelob Ultra

Jimmy Fallon and John Cena star in Michelob Ultra's spot, which sees the wrestler-turned-actor telling the late night host to focus on "the lighter side of things" after an intense workout.

The ad also features cameos from Questlove, Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepa and volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings.

Hyundai Sonata

Massachusetts born John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Chris Evans show off their (exaggerated) Boston accents in the commercial for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, highlighting the car's new Smart Park option.

Or as they'd put it, "Smaht Pahk."

Avocados from Mexico

The Avocados from Mexico ad features Molly Ringwald hawking the vegetable on a Home Shopping Network-type channel, as well as a few must-have accessories like a tortilla chip pool float, an Avo-carrier and a music box that plays the brand's jingle.

Pringles

Pringles took a meta approach to their spot with the stars of the animated series "Rick and Morty." Morty, however, is revealed to be a robot programmed to only promote Pringles, as Rick and Summer come to the realization they're actually inside a commercial for the brand.

Squarespace

Winona Ryder returns to the Minnesota town she was named after in the ad for Squarespace, which finds her creating a website for her birthplace.

Yes, the website is real and is filled with photos Ryder took during a week-long visit to the town. She's also selling a book of photos from her visit, with 100% of the proceeds going to the American Indian College Fund.

Doritos

Lil Nas X is back in his yeehaw gear for Doritos' commercial, a spot which finds him clad in all black as he rides his horse on into "Cool Ranch." The spot will also feature Sam Elliott giving a monologue with the lyrics to the rapper's song, "Old Town Road."

It appears the company will also have an ad for their Limon chips, starring Post Malone set to his song "Wow."

Cheetos

It's Hammer time for Cheetos, with MC Hammer popping up to sing "Cant' Touch This" as one man refuses to do basically anything because of the orange cheese dust on his fingers.

The clip ends with the rapper grabbing a bag and shuffling off screen.

Little Caesars Pizza

After a woman calls Little Caesars Pizza delivery "the best thing since sliced bread," it's up to Rainn Wilson -- who works at the "Sliced Bread" think tank -- to come up with a new product to reclaim the title.

Let's just say, it doesn't end well for him.

Tide

"It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" star Charlie Day and "Schitt's Creek's" Emily Hampshire headline Tide's spot, in which they air some of their actual dirty laundry.