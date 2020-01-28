Watch Every Super Bowl Movie Trailer and TV Sneak Peek Released So Far

Even if you don't care about the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, the previews for upcoming films, TV series and specials always generate interest -- and considering the price companies are paying to air them, they better!

Universal Pictures actually dropped the first footage from "F9," the next "Fast & Furious" film, on Tuesday -- with a full trailer launching Friday during a concert in Miami featuring performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris.

Amazon Prime Video also shared its full spot for "Hunters," a new series starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman dropping February 21, 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it appears only Disney and Universal will air spots during the game, while Paramount will release teasers during the pre-game. As for what we can expect, who knows -- but Disney has "Mulan," "Black Widow," "Onward," "Soul" and its upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+. Universal could also be dropping footage from "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

We'll update this post with more trailers and teasers as they come in. You can also check out our comprehensive list of celebrity Super Bowl commercials right here!

F9

Amazon Prime Video's Hunters