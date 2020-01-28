Movies By TooFab Staff |
Watch Every Super Bowl Movie Trailer and TV Sneak Peek Released So Far
View Photos
Universal Pictures
This Week In Celebrity Photos

The first footage from "F9" is already here!

Even if you don't care about the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, the previews for upcoming films, TV series and specials always generate interest -- and considering the price companies are paying to air them, they better!

Universal Pictures actually dropped the first footage from "F9," the next "Fast & Furious" film, on Tuesday -- with a full trailer launching Friday during a concert in Miami featuring performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris.

Amazon Prime Video also shared its full spot for "Hunters," a new series starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman dropping February 21, 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it appears only Disney and Universal will air spots during the game, while Paramount will release teasers during the pre-game. As for what we can expect, who knows -- but Disney has "Mulan," "Black Widow," "Onward," "Soul" and its upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+. Universal could also be dropping footage from "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

We'll update this post with more trailers and teasers as they come in. You can also check out our comprehensive list of celebrity Super Bowl commercials right here!

F9

Amazon Prime Video's Hunters

#SuperBowl2020
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Movies

Watch Every Super Bowl Movie Trailer and TV Sneak Peek Released So Far

Watch Every Super Bowl Movie Trailer and TV Sneak Peek Released So Far
Claire Danes Turned Down the Lead Role in This '90s Blockbuster
Stars Who Turned Down Big Roles

Claire Danes Turned Down the Lead Role in This '90s Blockbuster
Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA at Justin Bieber: Seasons Premiere
View Photos

Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA at Justin Bieber: Seasons Premiere
Blake Lively Is Joined by Her Mother and Sister at Rhythm Section Screening
View Photos

Blake Lively Is Joined by Her Mother and Sister at Rhythm Section Screening
Tia Carrere Would 'Of Course' Be Down for Another Wayne's World
exclusive

Tia Carrere Would 'Of Course' Be Down for Another Wayne's World
Wild Things Stars Neve Campbell and Denise Richards Reunited for Fan Event
Best Ever Hollywood Reunions

Wild Things Stars Neve Campbell and Denise Richards Reunited for Fan Event