Celebs Offer Support After Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence Following Deaths of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant went public with her Instagram page and her first comments since the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and was immediately met with an incredible wave of support from fans, athletes and the Hollywood community.

The grieving mother not only poured her heart out about the loss she and her family are enduring after a helicopter crash on Sunday that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven other people, she also shared what she and Kobe's youth sports organization are doing to help the other families impacted by this tragedy.

It's an incredible, though not surprising, gesture of goodwill and kindness even as Vanessa and her daughters are enduring one of the worst scenarios imaginable for any young family. Even as she is processing her own grief and loss, her heart goes out to those other families impacted.

Knowing that her family is going to weather this storm financially, Vanessa showed great heart and compassion in setting up a fund for those who might not share her privilege. "To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy," Vanessa wrote.

Her lengthy caption accompanied a beautiful picture of the entire Bryant family, with Kobe beaming as he was surrounded by the five women who gave him life.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," Vanessa began her lengthy statement. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe -- the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna -- a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved," she continued. "We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."

She spoke of how "impossible" it is to imagine carrying on without them, but believes that Kobe and Gianna are "shining on us to light the way."

"🙏🙏🙏 For all of you," wrote Cindy Crawford in the comments, while Ayesha Curry echoed the prayer sentiments with her words, "We love you. 🙏🏽"

Ellen DeGeneres assured Vanessa, "There is so much love in the world for you right now. I hope you can feel it."

""My most deepest condolences to you Vanessa!" wrote NeNe Leakes. "My heart bleeds for you and the other families! Lifting you up in prayer 🙏🏾"

Additional messages of support that could only be expressed in some combination of the love and prayers emojis came from Shiggy, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikki Bella, and Rico Rodriguez.

La La Anthony echoed those sentiments, writing, ""Love you deep V. Forever and always by ur side ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽." Sarah Michelle Gellar added, "You and your family, and the families of the others lost, are in everyone's thoughts, prayers and hearts."

"Sending all my love and prayers," wrote Lily Aldridge, accompanied by one each of the emojis. Meanwhile, Brielle Biermann made sure to let the family know, "You all are so loved💕❣️."

Olympian Ali Krieger commented, "We love you and we're thinking of you and your beautiful family always!❤️" Derek Hough added, "Anything and everything we can do for you and the families affected. We love you"

Proving that Kobe's influence and impact spread across generations, "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp offered up words of support, writing, "Vanessa the world loves you and your family so much and we miss kobe and gigi more than anything. Me along with the rest of the world is so deeply sorry for what you have to go through it's hard enough for us i can't begin to imagine how you feel. just know theyre in a better place now and will be watching over you cheering you on at all your accomplishments❤️❤️"

Danielle Fishel struggled to compose her thoughts, commenting, "I have written and rewritten this message 12 times. I truly cannot find the words because they all feel weak and worthless in light of the enormous tragedy you, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri are experiencing. You all, including the other families, have been in my prayers multiple times every day and I know God is watching over you and wrapping you in his light and love. My deepest condolences to everyone who loved, and will continue to love forever, the nine souls lost that day. ❤️❤️❤️"

"Love, light and respect to you and the girls always," wrote Todd Chrisley. "You are a strong beautiful soul who will continue to make Kobe and all of your girls proud."

