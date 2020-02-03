While the men of the NBA can pull in millions a season, the stars of the WNBA only make a fraction of their salaries. According to Fortune, the average salary for women only hovers somewhere around $75,000.

In an interview with "STEVE on Watch," Steve Harvey's new Facebook Watch series, Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker got real about her paydays, after the host asked about the "ridiculous" gender pay gap between male and female basketball players and whether she felt any progress was being made.

"It's funny because everyone would ask me, 'What's your off-season job, what's your summer job?' Actually, this is my summer job, the WNBA, because I feed my daughter overseas," she revealed in an exclusive TooFab clip.

"I went to Russia and played for 5 years, I played in China, I played in Turkey and the money over there is 10-20 times more than you would make here," she claimed. "What's my other job? Actually, this is my other job."

Parker played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia during her 2010-2015 off-seasons, before playing for the Guangdong Dolphins in China, Turkey's Fenerbahçe Istanbul team and the Xinjiang Tianshan Deers of China. She's been a player on the Sparks since 2008 and had competed twice in the Olympic Games.

Noting the maximum WNBA salary was around $125k, Harvey applauded its players for being such "smart" businesswomen and finding more money where they can get it.

"These women are business people, they're very smart," he said, "When the WNBA isn't playing, they go overseas, they make millions. They make millions, for real. They make real money. She balling!"

Parker then joked she's "trying to get on [Harvey's] level."

During the full interview, dropping on Tuesday's "STEVE on Watch," Parker will also open up "about the harsh realities facing the WNBA - and where she found her real success."