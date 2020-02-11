Liev Schreiber Breaks Silence After Ray Donovan Cancellation

The show ran from June 2013 until its abrupt ending in January 2020.
Liev Schreiber gave his first reaction since Showtime's shock decision to cancel "Ray Donovan" after season 7. Fans of the show, who expected an eighth season, were in uproar after the crime drama concluded with many loose ends left untied. The 52-year-old played the titular fixer for high powered law firm Goldman & Drexler for all seven seasons, which was set in LA for the first five and New York for the final two. Showrunner David Hollander told Cinemablend this week that the show had gotten too expensive, but hoped it may be picked up elsewhere in the future to play out the conclusion.
