Peter Weber narrowed down his crop of bachelorettes to four on last night's episode of "The Bachelor," but he might not end up with any of them.

One viewer theory making the rounds on Reddit suggests the reality star actually winds up with one of the show's producers, a woman named Julie LaPlaca. If true, move would certainly make for one helluva finale.

"Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I'm not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer," Rob Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the theory.

"I don't know how we'd ever top that though! But, it is crazy," he added. "What we've seen about the finale over the years is that the 'finale' is really on that night when the show goes live. There's a lot of craziness, it's a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn't ended, and it won't end until after After the Final Rose."

As we've seen in the past, many a breakup have happened between filming the final rose ceremony/proposal and the live reunion special. As recently as Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette," the show broke format and followed her after the proposal as she confronted "winner" Jed Wyatt over allegations he had a girlfriend he intended to go back to when they were done filming. During the reunion, they confirmed they weren't together.

In 2018, viewers watched "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr. propose to Becca Kufrin, but that engagement didn't stick. Instead, Arie went back to Lauren Burnham, asked if she'd take him back and then broke it off with Becca ... all on camera. Arie then popped the question to Lauren in the finale and she accepted the proposal.

As for why fans believe Peter might end up with LaPlaca? His father shared a photo of the family on New Year's Eve showing her out to dinner with them all and she's apparently been spotted in a number of the family's Instagram Stories.

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays on ABC.