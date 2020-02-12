Kansas Man Will Pay You $25K To Find Him a Girlfriend

A Kansas man is offering a nice chunk of change to help him find true love.

Jeff Gebhart has been working on his website DateJeffG.com for six months and has finally unveiled his plan to give a personal cupid $25,000 for hooking him up with the woman of his dreams.

"The main objective of this is to find the right girl for me, wherever she is," the 47-year-old told KCTV on Wednesday.

And if Gebhart is presented with the perfect partner, he will also donate $25,000 to a local no-kill dog shelter.

The website directs potential suitors to a survey to see if they are compatible with the entrepreneur, who has never been married and has no children.

“You have a big number that apply, you put them through a Willy Wonka machine and the ones that come out are the ones that would be great candidates for me," he told the publication. "Any one of them and that's without looking at pictures or knowing the chemistry or anything."

In a video on the website, the successful businessman said he is tired of the "toxic community" of online dating where "people treat each other poorly," so he came up with the idea to meet women he may not have the chance to otherwise.

"Well think about it, if you're in a happy marriage, what monetary value could you ever place on meeting the right person -- ever?" he questioned during his interview with the outlet.

"My time and frustration and disappointment definitely is worth some sort of dollar figure, but that was roughly what I'd spend in dating."

An obvious animal lover who enjoys spending time with his fur baby, Gunner, Gebhart also likes being "physically active, learning new things, and spending summer weekends on the water."

According to the website, his friends describe him as "a lighthearted jackass", "high energy", "positive" and "always has a big smile on his face."

As for what Gebhart is looking for in a partner, Gebhart realizes he doesn't need "a person to complete" him, as he says his life is very fulfilling.

"I'm looking for a person with qualities that will allow us to complement each other," he wrote on the site. "I'd like to find someone who is fun, easy to spend time with, someone who is confident, driven, shares the same interests as I and has a zest for life. Funny, goofy, and doesn't take themselves too seriously."

If you think you know someone who would be a good fit, check out the survey here. However, Gebhart said women who nominate themselves are not eligible for the sweet cash.

