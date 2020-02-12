News By TooFab Staff |
KFC Teams Up With Crocs For Fried Chicken-Themed Footwear and Twitter Explodes
They arrive with chicken-scented drumstick charms.

Just in time for a heartfelt Valentine's Day gift.

KFC and Crocs announced a brand crossover this week that will bring the ungodly need for fried chicken-themed footwear to a halt, finally.

In an innovative marketing move, the two companies have joined forces to unleash comfortable slip-ons with the tops resembling the crispy breading of the delicious, world-famous poultry, while the bottoms feature the red and white stripes of the iconic KFC container.

"These shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of," Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer of KFC US, said in a press release.

The kicks come in two versions: the Classic Clog for your everyday, casual look and the Bucket Clog, which is similar to the classic but includes a 4.5 inch heel, perfect for any date night or red carpet soiree.

Each shoe comes complete with a fried chicken-scented charm by Jibbitz. Yes, you read that correctly. Take that simple stroll through your neighborhood, or your office or your church as the slight smell of grease and the Colonel's secret blend of spices comes wafting up from your feet to your nose.

The website makes sure to include a warning that the charms are not for human consumption.

The masterpieces will retail for $59.99 and anyone interested in shoving their feet into fake fried chicken can sign up on Crocs website to find out when the limited edition items will be available.

Social media was sure to make their mark on this outlandish roll out as one user posted, "No longer finger lickin good it's toe lickin good," as another admitted, "Every day we stray further from God's light."

Check out all the hilarious reactions to the newest fried food fashion statement below!

