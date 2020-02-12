"The Real Housewives of New York" are back in action and the first trailer for Season 12 does not disappoint.

Despite Bethenny Frankel's absence following her surprising exit from the Bravo show, the sneak peek is filled with fights, boozy nights out and a frisky new cast member.

As for the drama teased, Luann de Lesseps shouts "f--k you!" to Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley goes off on Ramona Singer, Lu and newcomer Leah McSweeney, and Tinsley Mortimer finds herself in the hot seat when she reunites with Scott Kluth and decides to move to Chicago to be with him.

de Lesseps -- who entered an alcohol treatment center after her 2017 arrest for battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication, was ordered to stay sober, relapsed on her sobriety in 2018 and failed an alcohol test in 2019 -- is also seen drinking again in the trailer, after completing the terms of her probation.

In the clip, she picks up a glass Romona tells her is "all vodka" -- and then takes a swig of it, to the surprise of her costars.

The preview also shows Sonja up to her wild antics as she falls out of a chair, again, in the Berkshires ... and is seen peeing in corn maze as cameras film.

Oh yeah, and Tins has a passionate makeout session with Leah.

RHONY returns to Bravo on April 2.