Justin Bieber Stumbled Over His Wedding Vows, Made Hailey Bieber 'One Less Lonely Girl'

Justin Bieber must have been especially nervous at his wedding, or maybe he was just confused.

The "Yummy" singer notably stumbled his way through his vows in never-before-seen-footage from his wedding his wedding to Hailey Baldwin. The moment was captured for his YouTube docuseries "Seasons," as well as the sweet serenade he saved for his wife -- and super fangirl -- at their reception.

While the episode focused on the big day, September 30, 2019, it was interspersed with flashback footage of momentous events leading up to their nuptials. Our favorite was when Justin was getting dressed for the ceremony and asked his dad how it made him feel that he was getting married. His dad's response was simply, "Old."

What a sweet moment between father and son! Papa Jeremy did finally tell his son, "I am proud of you," and they embraced. So the moment was ultimately there, but we love that for a moment, "old" was all Justin got.

Justin also shared how his proposal went down during a trip to the Bahamas with friends. "She just walked down the stairs," he recalled. And I was just there with the ring. I was shaking, and I was just like, 'I've loved you for so long and I just can't see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?'"

We can only hope he said it as smoothly as he shared in reminiscing about the moment, because his delivery of the vows themselves was anything but smooth. And that's just a matter of repeating what the officiant says.

The crux of it came with the phrase "in token and pledge of our constant faith." In Justin's defense, it is perhaps an unusual phrase, and he really couldn't wrap his brain around it.

"In token and pledge in our--" Justin began, before faltering and trying to clarify, "In token?" When the officiant repeated it again," Justin just couldn't figure it out, repeating just "In token and pledge?"

Finally, despite being told this was right, Justin couldn't take it anymore and flat-out asked, "What does that mean?" as the audience erupted in laughter.

And yet, Hailey said everything went perfectly. "Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to, I really believe that!" she said. "Even all the mishaps that might have happened, stumbling over our words, and whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be."

It certainly makes for a more memorable day, and perhaps it represents that no marriage is perfect, that doesn't mean it still can't be exactly the way it's supposed to be.

Finally, as the reception wound on, Justin helped Hailey achieve every Bieber's fangirl dream by inviting her onto the stage to serenade her with "One Less Lonely Girl."

"We were at the wedding and realized that I had never been a 'One Less Lonely Girl' that got sang to, so everybody insisted that I get brought up on stage," she said. "I was, like, giddy, like as if it was really happening onstage and it was just so silly and cute."

