Movies By TooFab Staff |
Constance Wu Went 'Undercover' As Stripper to Prep For Hustlers: 'I Gave Lap Dances to Strangers'
View Photos
STX Films
Jennifer Lopez Is Sizzling Hot for 'Hustlers' Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

"I'm not lying! I made six hundred dollars my first night," Wu said.

Constance Wu really did her research to prepare for her role as a stripper in "Hustlers."

During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the actress, 37, revealed she went "undercover" at a strip club and made $600 just on her first night.

Constance Wu's Real Life 'Hustler' Character Denies She Was Con Woman

View Story

"I did work at a strip club to get ready for 'Hustlers.' I went undercover," Wu said and a shocked Clarkson replied, "What did you have to do?! Did you strip?"

"I gave lap dances to strangers," Wu said. Clarkson couldn't believe the "Fresh Off the Boat" star was telling the truth.

"I'm not lying! I made $600 my first night," Wu recalled. "I was not being funny, and it was not funny. I put fake tattoos on my neck, changed my hair."

"You can't duplicate the first time you walk into a club and say, 'Hey, I'd like to have a job here,' and then you go work that night," she added of the experience.

Like her co-star Jennifer Lopez, Wu also installed a stripper pole in her house. "When you're naked, they don't care if you're that good," Wu joked.

"Hustlers," which stars Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B and Lizzo, alongside Wu and Lopez, follows a group of strippers who band together to get revenge on their Wall Street clients.

Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up While Talking About Super Bowl Halftime Show

View Story

Wu previously opened up about how she prepared for the role of Destiny, a struggling single mom who dances at the strip club to make ends meet.

"I went to a lot of strip clubs in San Francisco -- that's what I spent my Christmas Eve doing," she told Vulture back in September. "I went with two of my guy friends and we went to five different clubs."

"It was so f--king fun. And nobody knew who I was," she continued. "I'm not really that famous. Also, nobody expects this sitcom mother of three boys to be in a strip club."

"I installed a pole in my living room," she added. "I took pole classes; I took private coaching sessions. And this was all stuff I paid for by myself before we even started the movie. I became friends with a couple of strippers."

Although "Hustlers" received critical acclaim -- with J.Lo being nominated for many awards, including Golden Globes and SAG -- the film failed to get any Oscars nominations.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Happy Birthday, JLo! Getty Jennifer Lopez's Most Iconic Looks in Honor of Her 50th Birthday

#ConstanceWu#KellyClarkson
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Movies

Constance Wu Went 'Undercover' As Stripper to Prep For Hustlers

Constance Wu Went 'Undercover' As Stripper to Prep For Hustlers
See Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland Star in Astonishing Back To The Future…

See Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland Star in Astonishing Back To The Future…
The Brady Bunch Movie Cast: Where Are They Now?
View Photo Gallery

The Brady Bunch Movie Cast: Where Are They Now?
Fantasy Island Spoilers: Lucy Hale Spills on That Big Twist
exclusive video

Fantasy Island Spoilers: Lucy Hale Spills on That Big Twist
Watch Lucy Hale Ruin All Our Greatest Fantasies
toofab interview

Watch Lucy Hale Ruin All Our Greatest Fantasies
See the First Official Footage of Robert Pattinson In Costume as The Batman

See the First Official Footage of Robert Pattinson In Costume as The Batman