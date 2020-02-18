Constance Wu really did her research to prepare for her role as a stripper in "Hustlers."

During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the actress, 37, revealed she went "undercover" at a strip club and made $600 just on her first night.

"I did work at a strip club to get ready for 'Hustlers.' I went undercover," Wu said and a shocked Clarkson replied, "What did you have to do?! Did you strip?"

"I gave lap dances to strangers," Wu said. Clarkson couldn't believe the "Fresh Off the Boat" star was telling the truth.

"I'm not lying! I made $600 my first night," Wu recalled. "I was not being funny, and it was not funny. I put fake tattoos on my neck, changed my hair."

"You can't duplicate the first time you walk into a club and say, 'Hey, I'd like to have a job here,' and then you go work that night," she added of the experience.

Like her co-star Jennifer Lopez, Wu also installed a stripper pole in her house. "When you're naked, they don't care if you're that good," Wu joked.

"Hustlers," which stars Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B and Lizzo, alongside Wu and Lopez, follows a group of strippers who band together to get revenge on their Wall Street clients.

Wu previously opened up about how she prepared for the role of Destiny, a struggling single mom who dances at the strip club to make ends meet.

"I went to a lot of strip clubs in San Francisco -- that's what I spent my Christmas Eve doing," she told Vulture back in September. "I went with two of my guy friends and we went to five different clubs."

"It was so f--king fun. And nobody knew who I was," she continued. "I'm not really that famous. Also, nobody expects this sitcom mother of three boys to be in a strip club."

"I installed a pole in my living room," she added. "I took pole classes; I took private coaching sessions. And this was all stuff I paid for by myself before we even started the movie. I became friends with a couple of strippers."

Although "Hustlers" received critical acclaim -- with J.Lo being nominated for many awards, including Golden Globes and SAG -- the film failed to get any Oscars nominations.

