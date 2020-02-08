Jennifer Lopez shed a tear or two while reflecting on her incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show.

During a stop by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Friday, the global icon recounted all the hard work she put into the 15-minute extravaganza with Shakira, why it meant so much to her and how the response has been overwhelming.

"I got emotional because we worked so hard," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "We started working in November for my set, and you know, it was just every single day, every single day. It's a short amount of time, you know what I mean? But so much goes into that moment."

"It's hundreds of people. They put that stage together in seven minutes," she added. "And then you get on it, and then you rock -- it's crazy. It's such a big deal. I'm just glad everybody liked it! That's why I got emotional!"

The thriple threat then explained how she woke up the morning of the Super Bowl in Miami, worked out and had her choreographer come by so she could go through the dance steps "just a couple more times to dial in a few moments."

Prayer, she explained, helped her get through the anxiety as she had to wait the entire day until she got up on stage.

Jimmy then walked Jennifer through her whole performance, beginning with a sequence where the singer performed on top of a miniature Empire State Building.

"I wanted it to be like women were on top of the world, we're on top of the world right now. On top of the Empire State Building and do 'Jenny From the Block,'" Jennifer explained. "I'm a New York girl."

She then talked about her sensational pole dancing sequence.

"That was my little nod to 'Hustlers.' I was like, 'I learned some pole things, lemme see what I could do, we can put it in there,'" she said with a smile. "I felt, again, it was a very powerful move. It was like, 'Look Ma, no hands!'"

Her daughter, Emme, performed during a surprise appearance, singing a few bars from "Let's Get Loud," which turned out to be another powerful move as well.

"She has the performance gene. She doesn't let it in her mind how big it is or how it scares you," the proud mother said of the 11-year-old.

"I think she gets amped. She gets excited, but like a cute excited. I wish I felt more like her. I wish I didn't realize all of the ramifications of all the thousands of things that could go wrong, which is what makes you nervous. But she has a good time with it, and I would never make her do it if she felt uncomfortable in any way."

The mother/daughter duo also performed a bit of Bruce Sprinsteen's "Born in the U.S.A," which the singer admitted she had called him to ask for permission.

"He called after the Super Bowl and he was like, 'You girls can really sing and dance,'" Jennifer revealed.

Watch the international superstar dish on her epic Super Bowl spectacular above!

