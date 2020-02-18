News By TooFab Staff |
'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett Claims She Was Chased Off Campus by 'Rioting' Students
Kaitlin Bennett claims she had hot coffee poured on her and vows to return with an "army of gun owners.'

Gun rights activist Kaitlin Bennett claims she was chased off campus by student protesters when she visited Ohio University on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who gained notoriety as "Gun Girl" after strolling around Kent State with an AR-10 assault rifle on her graduation day in 2018, said she stopped by the Athens, Ohio school with an entourage from her Liberty Hangout conservative website and a bodyguard to ask students trivia questions about President's Day, but left after two hours, according to the Athens News.

Videos posted online show Bennett surrounded by students screaming at her, items tossed in her direction and water being thrown at her truck as she leaves the campus.

"It seems like the most liberal college in Ohio is also the most intolerant, the most disgusting, and the most horrific when it comes to diversity of opinion, and that's what we're showing here today," Bennett said in her video clips.

She took to Twitter to allege the students began a "riot," threw hot coffee on her and that the Ohio University police "let it happen"

"This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus," she wrote alongside a video of her in the truck as it left the campus. "I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists."

Chants of "where's your diaper" and "s--t our pants" could be heard in various clips posted online as toilet paper was tossed in Bennett's direction, in apparent reference to a viral rumor that she had defecated herself at a party while a student at Kent State, according to the Athens News.

"It's not my fault the students there are a bunch of whiny children that have to throw temper tantrums because someone they disagree with shows up," Bennett added in another tweet.

Ohio University police issued a statement on Monday saying both the activist and the crowd with "opposing viewpoints" were exercising their First Amendment rights.

"Contrary to allegations circulating on social media, the incident did not rise to the level of a riot," the statement read. "There was strong language, and allegations that some unknown person(s) in the crowd splashed water, but there were no reported injuries or violence, and no one was arrested during the event."

The police also said no one was asked to leave the campus and they did not receive prior notification of Bennett's visit.

"Although such notice is not required, the lack of it deprived the department of the ability to plan staffing levels," the statement read. "As a result, the officers on duty had to prioritize their response to the events as they unfolded, rightly putting everyone's personal safety ahead of all other concerns."

Bennett tweeted in response to the police statement saying, "The @oupolice lied and said that no violence happened and that there were just "allegations that some unknown person splashed water." Students at @ohiou were throwing things at me all day, dumped hot coffee on me, & vandalized @Joelpatrick1776's truck right in front of the cops."

One of the members of her entourage in the truck and followers online remarked how the police appeared to be "doing nothing" except "wearing smiles."

Bennett followed up by announcing she will "absolutely" be returning to the Ohio University campus again. "And next time I'll bring an army of gun owners for an open carry walk through campus. You can't keep us away and you can't keep us silent. Just like Donald Trump, we will always win."

Less than 10 hours later, Bennett posted, "I've been contacted by the FBI 4 times for credible threats against my life. I've received millions of death threats the last two years. I've been assaulted numerous times and rioted against twice. But nothing the left does will make me go away. Their hatred makes me stronger."

The incident led to Bennett trending on Twitter on Tuesday, as some came to her defense while others slammed her.

"Violence against conservatives is NOT OKAY just because it's socially acceptable You can't assault someone just because they voted for@realDonaldTrump," wrote Blaze correspondent Elijah Schaffer.

Actor James Woods posted, "#Democrats embrace the mob mentality at an early age."

"Ms. Bennett, you have a right to your opinion, and a right to voice it. These college students do as well," the Libertarian Party tweeted. "Calling them 'terrorists' because they utilized their right to assembly and speech is both dishonest and shameful."

"Oh, the irony of a 2nd Amendment advocate screaming for the government to take retribution against those expressing themselves," shared voice actor Neil Kaplan.

Back in 2018, Bennett shared photos of herself carrying a semi-automatic rifle across her back with a graduation cap that read "come and get it." As a student at Kent State, she was prohibited from carrying firearms on campus, but after graduating, she was allowed to as a visitor.

Since then she has become a correspondent for Infowars and a regular contributor to conservative media outlets.

