Supreme Oreos hit stores in New York on Thursday retailing for $8, but are already reselling on eBay for the bargain price of $20,000.

The uber-popular streetwear brand's latest collaboration with Nabisco consists of a pack of three cookies featuring the company's iconic logo and offered in its trademark red color.

That's roughly $6,666 per snack, at least for now. The auction -- which started with an opening bid of $4 -- has four more days to go before it's over.

Supreme Oreo’s droppin for $8 a pack for SS20 pic.twitter.com/EYSDDnA6MC — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) February 18, 2020

Regular Oreos go for $3.99 for 36 cookies. Just sayin'.

The limited-edition offering was announced last week for Supreme's Spring/Summer 2020 drop and is only the latest in unlikely partnerships for both businesses.

Supreme has hooked up with the likes of New York's MTA, Meissen porcelain and even a brick. Oreo once dabbled in Mickey Mouse and Google Android goods.

Can’t wait to spend my rent on cookies pic.twitter.com/B2RBBiAXpa — solace (@lost_insolace) February 18, 2020

me when i see someone flexing their supreme Oreos https://t.co/mEyf8nfq6D — DKL (@dk1080p) February 17, 2020

But industry insiders say there is little risk in the two brands teaming up.

"For Supreme, it's a low-risk way to generate earned impressions," Zane Comer, executive creative director of Within, a branding company, told AdAge. "If the collab doesn't go viral, nobody knows about it. No harm, no foul. For Oreo, associating their product with a brand that has the cool-factor of Supreme also creates legitimate relevance out of thin air."

The news of the partnership was actually leaked on Reddit six months ago, but devotees believed they were getting pranked.

Hypebeasts when they open their box of Supreme Oreos and they all cracked pic.twitter.com/kPbHzB3vzm — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) February 18, 2020

me when the planet runs out of resources and crops and i have to eat my $250 supreme Oreos pic.twitter.com/yqdQMPkgNo — alvi (@ihatecelery2) February 19, 2020

When you get caught stealing Oreo's at Supreme pic.twitter.com/llukSaoc3U — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) February 19, 2020

Not everyone, however, is a fan of the Supreme Oreo as Twitter blew up with negative commentary. One user posted, "Can't wait to spend my rent on cookies," as another critic tweeted, "Supreme running out of ideas at this point."

Jeff Greenfield, co-founder at C3 Metrics, a marketing firm, told the publication, "As their value lives in their logo, Supreme has clearly jumped the shark with their overpriced Oreos which destroys the value when eaten."

The cookies aren't the only crossovers being rolled out for Supreme's Spring/Summer 2020 drop as consumers can expect Supreme Ziploc bags, Speedo goggles, Spalding basketballs, Zippo lighters, Fujifilm packs, and Hanes underwear, according to the publication.

We can't wait to see how much those will go for when they eventually hit eBay.

THE VILLAGE MARKET SOLD ME THE SUPREME OREOS pic.twitter.com/aqOjdbLtPK — gerald juul 📏🗣💨 (@localpinoyboi) February 20, 2020

