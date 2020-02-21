The season finale of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is bound to be a roller coaster of emotions.

For starters, Teresa Giudice and her four daughters -- Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana -- head to Italy to see and hug Joe Giudice for the first time since getting released from prison and then ICE custody.

From the day he was granted permission to await his ongoing deportation case in his home country, Joe's been living in a small town in Salerno where he was born, where his parents were born and where Teresa's parents were born.

"The last time we were here, the girls were little, so I don't think they really remember," Tre told the camera in Bravo's preview. "This town was built so many years ago that it wasn't even built for cars. We can't just drive up to the house where Joe is."

So Gia FaceTimed her dad from the cobblestone streets. "Ohhh, my God," he said in disbelief, as Gia replied, "We're coming now to come get you."

As Joe made his way out from a curtain covering the doorway of where he was staying, Milania and Audriana took off running into their father's arms. "Daddy!" they shouted as they began to cry. A tearful Gia made her way over to join the group hug, as did Gabriella, who was less emotional. Teresa was relatively quiet but couldn't help but smile. "They're all taller than you!" she noted, before leaning in to give Joe a kiss on the lips. "Hi," she said. "How are you?"

"I'm so glad yous are here," Joe told his daughters, kissing them on the forehead. "Isn't it much better coming over here to hug me?" The only other option would be for the girls to have visited Joe in the ICE detention facility, but Teresa's said in the past the conditions were not great and that they would've been separated by glass.

Once the initial emotions subsided, Teresa and Joe had alone time to discuss things. Joe told Tre he had forgotten what it was like dealing with four girls of different ages and with different emotional needs. Apparently, Gabriella arrived "aggravated."

"I just forgot how stressful it was," he admitted. "I mean, I haven't dealt with them in a while."

Teresa defended her "tired" daughters, who had just traveled internationally to see their dad, while reminding Joe that that's what parenting is. "I deal with this every single day," she said, before the conversation turned to the couple. Things were tense.

"I need to go back up to the house and grab my things," Joe said, prompting Teresa to ask if he was "sleeping here tonight?" Joe sat and stared silently as Tre barely looked up from unpacking her clothes. "Huh?" she said, looking up at him.

"I don't know," he said, taking a sip of his wine. Teresa then asked, "Do you wanna stay with the girls?" Joe replied, "Uh, the beds are little."

Sighing and sitting back, Teresa said, "Well, I mean, were you expecting to sleep with me?" There was an uncomfortable silence for a few seconds, which Joe broke with, "I mean, we got what 20 years in our marriage?"

"Alright, Joe, listen," she explained. "We haven't been together in almost four years, so it's kinda weird, right?" Joe put his hand up to rub his forehead. "I don't know, I mean, it's been a long time, you know?" Tre added. "You need to, like, slow it down."

Joe took another sip of his wine and let out a disappointed "alright." He put on his jacket as Teresa stared silently.

"Listen," Joe eventually said, "by the end of this trip, things could change. Who the hell knows?"

Another preview of their talk showed a tearful Teresa telling Joe, "You know, you marry someone, and they're supposed to protect you, and then everything came crashing down," which prompted Joe to ask, "Do you just wanna end it now?"

The Season 10 finale of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Wednesday, February 26 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty