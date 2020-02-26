Florida Woman Charged With Murder After Zipping Boyfriend in Suitcase During 'Game of Hide and Seek'

A Florida woman has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend after leaving him trapped in a suitcase.

Sarah Boone, 42, told police she and Jorge Torres Jr. were playing a drunken game of hide-and-seek, and that she fell asleep after zipping him in.

But police later found videos on her phone of her taunting him and accusing him of cheating while he struggled to get out, telling her he couldn't breathe, according to court records.

Boone was arrested on Monday, and charged with the second-degree murder of the 42-year-old.

According to her arrest affidavit, Boone told deputies they had been drinking during the night, and agreed it would be funny if Torres climbed inside the suitcase.

But after zipping it up, she said she passed out on the bed and woke hours later to find him unresponsive inside, before calling 911.

Police found his body lying near the blue suitcase, noting a small laceration on his lip and bruising around his eye, Click Orlando reported.

Boone gave deputies consent to search her phone, where they found two videos; they showed Boone laughing while Torres repeatedly told her he couldn't breathe, investigators said.

"Yeah that's what you do when you choke me," she says on the video, according to court records.

The suitcase was in two different positions on each video, and Torres could be seen squirming inside as he attempted to get out.

"That's on you. Oh, that's what I feel like when you cheat on me," she replies when he tells her again he cannot breathe.

Court records show both Boone and Torres had previously been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Ironically, one of Torres' last Twitter posts was a distasteful meme calling Anne Frank the "hide and go seek champion of the world".