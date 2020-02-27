Whenever a long-running series ends its run, fans always find themselves curious as to where some of their favorite stars will wind up. When it comes to "Modern Family," fans of Sofia Vergara didn't have to wait long as they'll be seeing her almost immediately over the summer as the newest face to join the "America's Got Talent" judging panel.

She'll be joined by a returning Heidi Klum -- last seen in this winter's "Champions" edition -- as well as long-time judges Howie Mandel and show creator Simon Cowell.

The ladies fill the slots left open by the controversial firings of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough after just one season with the show.

"I'm so excited to be back at 'AGT' with Simon, Howie and Terry," Klum said in a statement, returning after just one season away. "The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake."

"I'm so happy to join my new family on 'AGT,'" Vergara said in a statement. "This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I'm extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can't wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!"

As TMZ reported, Vergara first met with producers and network brass about filling one of the open positions on "AGT" back in December, though they were also keen to talk to the versatile performer and producer about other projects.

Fans may not know if Vergara has a keen eye for talent, but they do know that she's had a versatile and storied career and that she is an incredibly funny and talented woman.

Vergara is a big get for the show, spinning out of the controversial ouster of Union, who alleges she was let go after calling out issues of racism and sexism on the set. The actress subsequently met with the network about her experiences on the show, and appears to be at peace with the ongoing process to improve things, even as she said she has no intention to return herself.

The "Modern Family" star, who bids farewell to her first TV family after 11 seasons later this spring, has long been a champion of equality and women's rights, as well as an advocate for better Latin representation on television.

She's also a beloved award-winning sitcom star with an incredibly high public profile as her show winds down its run, which is good news for "AGT" as it heads into its 15th season.

While it's never struggled in the ratings -- even expanding to two editions annually two years ago -- "AGT" nevertheless could use a positive boost of energy and excitement.

And as great as it is to have the delightful Klum ((who never hesitates to put Simon in his place) back in the fold for her seventh season, Vergara is the new face and it is she who will get all the attention as the new season draws closer.

