"Mama June: From Not to Hot" will continue to highlight the decline of June Shannon -- and show just how her behavior is impacting everyone else in her family.

Shannon has been on a downward spiral since she and boyfriend Geno Doak were busted for crack cocaine possession last year and it looks pretty bleak for her in this new sneak peek at the upcoming season of her family's WE tv show.

While most of the footage of June is from various court appearances, there does appear to be some kind of intervention between her and daughter Pumpkin, who has taken custody of Alana (aka Honey Boo Boo). Looking into the camera, June says, "Nobody knows what the real story is!"

The footage also shows June's sister Doe Doe trying to track her down and the fallout from that video of Alana pretending to snort a line of cocaine on social media. After it went viral, Alana's father Sugar Bear and his wife Jennifer, apparently considered getting full custody.

Adding to the insanity, Pumpkin is heard saying, "Mama said there's people after us, they may come after you. This is a dangerous situation," as they appear to go into hiding.

Below is the season breakdown from WE tv: