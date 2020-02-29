It looks like Hailey Baldwin owes Jimmy Fallon a big thank you.

While appearing on "The Tonight Show" Friday night, the 23-year-old model revealed how showing off a party trick during a previous interview on the show in April 2018 led to her marriage to Justin Bieber.

According to Baldwin, after Bieber witnessed her unique skill -- she can open a bottle of Corona with her teeth -- the "Intentions" singer called her up and reconciled their relationship.

"Did you do any party tricks?" Fallon asked Baldwin about a recent photo shoot on Friday night's episode. "Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth. It was the raddest thing ever."

"It was really fun and there's actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth," Baldwin recalled. "The next morning -- after the interview had aired -- I got a certain phone call from a certain someone."

She continued, "And it was a little like, 'Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.' Cut to, I'm now married to that certain someone."

"I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit," she added with a smile.

Fallon then joked, "Thank you very much. You think I'd be invited to the wedding." In all seriousness, the late-night host gushed how the couple, who married back in September 2018, are "magic" together.

The "Drop the Mic" host also recalled the moment she and Bieber first met back in 2009 when her father, Stephen Baldwin, took her to the set of the "Today" show to see Bieber perform. At the time, Baldwin was only 13, while a "Baby"-aged Bieber was 15.

"I know, it sounds like this weird arranged marriage situation," she joked and then added, "We met because my dad, he brought me to the 'Today' show when Justin performed there. He was no more than 15 I think... He was so new that I didn't really know a lot about him yet. It was really kinda before anything."

"I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day," she continued. "Him and his mom just came over for family dinner with me and my family and we went bowling."

A few months after reconciling their romance in April 2018, Baldwin and Bieber, now 25, married in a New York courthouse ceremony the following September. A year later, the two tied the knot again in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their family and friends -- and an A-List guest list -- in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Also during her "Tonight Show" interview, Baldwin spoke about appearing on her hubby's revealing YouTube docu-series, "Justin Bieber: Seasons." See what she had to say about the experience in the clip, below.

