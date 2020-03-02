"Real Housewives of Atlanta" viewers watched Kenya Moore and Marc Daly's marriage fall apart in real time on Sunday night, in an episode that ended with the two announcing they'd be filing for divorce following a train wreck charity event.

The two were organizing a party for The Black Man's Lab, an organization which introduces youth to successful black men to show what's possible for them. While there was plenty of bickering between Kenya and Marc leading up to the event, it really blew up at the party itself.

Before the bash, Kenya first vented to Cynthia Bailey about her marriage troubles, after Cynthia talked about some of her own issues with Mike Hill. Revealing she doesn't know Mike's "triggers," she said they were considering pre-marriage counseling.

"You are mirroring my life. Marc is the type where it's an all-out, blown-out fight or he's being withdrawn," Kenya told her. When asked how they "deal with each other," Moore said they don't, "It's a matter of avoidance."

"I still don't know all of Marc's triggers. You feel like you're crazy. Like, why is he upset? That is what's scary," she continued. "Because you are in a union with someone that's supposed to be forever, and you doesn't know who this person is. It's difficult for him to admit that he does anything wrong. In the nearly three years that we've been together, I can remember this man apologizing to me one time."

In a confessional, Moore said she and her husband were "in desperate need to just have some intimacy." She added, "I'm not just always talking about sex. You know when your husband is acting differently. You notice when he changes his cologne. You know when your husband changes his habits, the way he speaks to you. All women have that innate sense of what is going on in their relationship."

Though she hoped helping plan the event together would "bring us closer," it definitely did not. Before they arrived to the party, he was critical of the outfit selections she picked out for them and did not seem appreciative of the help she was offering. He also dismissed her seating arrangements for her costars, some of whom were not getting along at the moment.

At the party, Kenya showed up after her husband, after getting her glam on. When she arrived, he immediately criticized her for having her bodyguard wait for her outside the event, instead of complimenting her appearance.

During the soiree, he stopped her from schmoozing and didn't thank her for her contributions during his speech. When asked by a producer how it felt to not get any credit, Kenya said, "This is the time to tell the entire world how much you value your spouse and it's crickets."

Following some drama about the seating arrangements for Marlo Hampton -- who was picky about her table, despite not paying for tickets -- Marc tried to push past it, while Kenya kept expressing her frustrations. "For once, take my side," she said in a confessional. "Like, seriously, this girl coming in here, trying to put all the attention on herself is not okay, please."

Then came a hot mic moment that really made their marriage look doomed. Someone told Marc they saw him on TV and wondered if he was "enjoying the ride that comes with being married." His response: "I hate it. I hate it. Everybody knows that." He was then seen complaining to Kenya about her security guard again, calling it "obnoxious" to have him in the middle of everything.

Both NeNe Leakes and Cynthia called out Marc's lack of appreciation and affection, before he was seen telling someone else to "save me from the drama" and calling the TV cameras "invasive." After that, he seemingly went off on production, in a series of moments that were only caught on his microphone.

"Tell them that's it. They can't film forever. Tell them they got to wrap it," he said. "Don't tell me I got it. I'm giving you five minutes and then I'm gonna take care of it. If I come back down here it's going to be ugly. I don't give an F. End it. They're never gonna see me again after the event."

The episode ended with text saying the two announced they would be filing for divorce the next day. Despite making the announcement in September 2019, they have yet to actually file.

In Bravo's After Show for the series, Kenya laughed when a producer asked whether she felt like Marc was "respectful" to her throughout the planning process.

"Respect, what's that?" she asked. "I think I should have been treated in a way that honored the gifts that I have, that I could have blessed him with."

"I feel like all night there was tension, I didn't think he was very warm to me, he never thanked me in front of the crowd," she continued. "It just wasn't a pleasant evening and it did not end well. At that point, we were very tired of the back and forth and just the stress of our relationship and where we were."

She did say, however, she felt the "event turned out to be what he wanted."

Taking to Instagram before the episode aired, Daly apologized for letting his "personal situation" compromise the subject at hand.

"As a person of color, it is of paramount importance for me to showcase the positive aspects of my people, hence the reason for my involvement in the Black Man's Lab experience," he wrote, sharing a photo from the party. "Unfortunately, my genuine attempt at doing something positive was compromised by my personal situation. For that, I sincerely apologize and take sole responsibility. I want to thank all those involved with the Black Man’s Lab for their support after the event."

"I would like to end by saying, I have full admiration for the organization and am always available to engage and contribute to its efforts," he added, without mentioning Kenya at all.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in February, Kenya was asked about rumors they were back together. "We're trying to figure it out now," Moore told Andy Cohen at the time. "We're in a good place right now. We're in a good place right now. Yeah. We had a beautiful brunch today, and it was great."

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays on Bravo.