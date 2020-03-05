Sounds like Mischa Barton won't be watching the next season of "The Hills: New Beginnings," after she was cut from the show's cast.

According to TMZ, the former star of "The O.C." is the only cast member who wasn't asked to return. Her personality was reportedly deemed "a little boring" and her storyline was "a bit bland." In her place, MTV cast Caroline D'Amore, a pizza heiress/DJ who was also a staple of the Hollywood nightlife scene in the early 2000s.

After the news broke on Tuesday, Barton shared a screenshot of Us Weekly's report on the casting decision and slammed D'Amore on Instagram.

"As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring ass pasta bowls and greasy pizza on tv," wrote Barton. "Tried that it was like watching paint dry." After telling the publication to "get the story straight," she also said "nobody knows what's really gone on" behind the scenes of the show.

Considering Barton straight up tagged her in her post, it's no surprise D'Amore caught wind of the shade and responded on her own page.

"Thank you for the sudden surge in @pizzagirlofficial sales this morning," she captioned a photo of her holding her pasta sauce, "@mischabarton REAL women don't bully other women." She also added the hashtag #notstoopingtoyourlevel.

While Barton has yet to comment to D'Amore's response, Barton's ex Cisco Adler wondered whether this was all a "planned roll out" for the show.

"Definitely never planned on being attacked for no reason," D'Amore said to him. "Pizza life not so boring I guess. I will always stand for kindness and loving of others even when they attack for no reason. We all need [love and pizza] and the world will be a better place."

Celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek also commented on D'Amore's post, calling Caroline a "beacon of light" and "incredible" mother, friend and musician. He added, "Haters gotta hate."

"It's always shocking when people you cared about turn on you and try to hurt your life's work like it's nothing," Caroline said in response. "But I know who I am and I love my friends. My real friends. Thank you for always being real and having my back. I love you to the [moon] and back."

Responding to another supportive comment, Caroline added, "I'm all good and super happy I just wish the same for others."