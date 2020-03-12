"It's a roller coaster ride and I don't like roller coasters." That's what "Shahs of Sunset" star Destiney Rose said about being smack dab in the middle of this season's biggest feud on the Bravo show.

"I'm uncomfortable, I will say that," the reality star told TooFab when she swung by the studio, after being torn between costars Reza Farahan and Mercedes "MJ" Javid. "The reality is, I had to say what I needed to say. I do regret certain things, absolutely I'm human. I make mistakes. Crucify me, I'll take it."

ICYMI, Destiney's friend Ali Ashouri claimed Reza's husband Adam had been sharing nude photos and lewd texts with him, as well as playing strip Jenga with other men behind Reza's back. Destiney pulled Reza aside at his own housewarming party and filled him in, before Adam eventually said he was only joking in his messages. Reza, Ali and Destiney had a massive fight when they met up to discuss the allegations, as Ashouri said he felt "sexually harassed" by Adam.

It was later claimed MJ was the one who told Ali to bring it up on camera. While Reza and Destiney eventually patched things up, another huge fight airing later this season between Farahan and Javid will only drive them further apart.

Looking back at her role in the scandal, Rose said "no one really wants to be in that situation" and was shocked when she first saw the texts from Adam. "There's so many layers to this and it's hard for me to kind of figure everything out .... but what sucks is how it all happened," she explained. "There's ways to communicate, there's ways to handle certain situations but we don't have a pamphlet on how to go through certain situations."

She admitted telling Reza at his own party was "the worst thing you can do," saying it was a "gross" move on her part. That being said, had she not done it right then, Destiney believes she would have gotten hell for waiting to say anything. "It's damned if I do, damned if I don't," she said. "I've never delivered bad news to anyone, it's not my thing. It was just all bad. If I could take things back, I would, I would completely switch a lot of things up. Unfortunately, it plays out the way it did."

"A lot of people got hurt and we're still dealing with it," she explained.

As for the wild showdown between Reza and Ali, in which Reza threw water and lunged at him, Destiney said "the energy was insane" in the moment. "I was like shaking," she recalled, "How it all went down, thank god I was there to stop what was going on. If not, when you're hurt, you sometimes black out. [Reza's] hurting, this is something you don't take lightly and it sucks how everything went down."

Now believing she was set up by both Ali and MJ, Destiney isn't in contact with Ashouri anymore. "I do not talk to him, at all," she said, before bringing up Reza's demand that the whole cast cut off communication with him.

"I am a very strong independent woman and I don't like anyone telling me what to do, how to dress, where to go, who I should be with, who I shouldn't be with, no," Rose said of Reza's ask. "And when he said that to me, it bothered me, I'm human. But I also realized ... you need to be careful of your surroundings. I want to believe in people, I want to believe people actually care, but unfortunately, we put ourselves in situations that could harm us. In this case, he was right, I need to wake up and realize who I had around me."

She added she didn't want to believe MJ played a hand in setting up the scandal, but called Reza a "smart man" who has "other sources" confirming her intel. "It's a very difficult situation," she added, "we're all feeling the wrath. All of us."

Teasers for the rest of the season have shown footage from a wild confrontation between Reza and MJ, a fight Destiney said was "so intense that I wanted to take off my wig ...and you don't ever want to take off your wig, because you have wig flat hair!"

"It was so dark and deep," she added of the blowup. "You guys are gonna feel it, you'll know what I mean. It's so intense and it's sad, it's a 30 year friendship. You guys were like sister-brother."

Though she said she hopes "everything's gonna work out" between the two former friends, she also has a feeling her positivity will "[bite] me in the ass" come reunion time. She also promised it's not all feuding, as the rest of the reason will also focus on Golnesa's pregnancy journey, her and Reza's business ventures and a trip to Arizona where something crazy happens.

"Shahs of Sunset" airs Fridays on Bravo.