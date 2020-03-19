Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams issued a call to action for social media influencers.

Appearing on "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Dr. Adams was asked how to get the importance of social distancing across to millennials and Gen Zers who may not be heeding the current warnings. The topic came up after photos and video from Spring Break in Miami went viral, as a ton of college students were seen partying without a care in the world, despite the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on millennials and the coronavirus: “We need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that look this is serious.” https://t.co/M1e2wFmU6F pic.twitter.com/FNjZB12mKK — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 19, 2020

"I have a 15-year-old, 14-year-old and the more I tell them not to do something, the more they want to do it," Dr. Adams said on "GMA."

"What we need to do is get our social influencers -- Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, we need to get Kylie Jenner -- we need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that look this is serious. People are dying."

He also warned that as new information comes in and new cases are discovered, younger people may be more at risk than they initially thought. He also said they're at risk of spreading the virus to older generations.

Adams' call to action comes after all three of the people he mentioned have warned their millions of followers about the pandemic.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner has been chronicling her social-distancing to her 160 million fans on her Instagram Stories. "Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine," she wrote yesterday, adding "we got this" and joking her secret pregnancy "prepared" her for this.

On March 16, Mitchell tweeted, "Practice social distancing" and "I'm seeing people still out and going to bars clubs restaurants beaches etc... as a country let's help others and stay inside" to his 663,4000 followers.

And after Durant tested positive for the virus, he released a statement on March 17 saying, "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

