Television By TooFab Staff |
Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy, Will Host The View From Home As She Self-Isolates
Getty

"I'll be joining millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Meghan McCain will be serving viewers her opinions from the safety of her home.

"The View" co-host announced on Sunday she and husband, Ben Domenech, are expecting their first child together. And as a precautionary measure she will be appearing on the ABC morning show via satellite from her home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant," she began her post on Twitter. "Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all."

She went on to explain: "I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I'll be joining millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on 'The View' from home via satellite."

McCain also went on to thank medical professionals, grocery and pharmacy workers, law enforcement and first responders, and journalists for being on the "front lines of this fight."

#TheView#MeghanMcCain
