Kim Kardashian is always willing to put fashion over comfort, whatever the cost may be.

In a hilarious preview clip for the upcoming season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star squeezes herself into a skin-tight all-latex outfit during Paris Fashion Week 2020.

Kim, along with her team of stylists, struggle to get the garment on her body. "It's stuck to my skin," Kim mumbles, while fiddling with the haute couture, designed by Balmain.

The KKW founder's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who was dressed in a burgundy version of the body-hugging ensemble, then comes into the hotel room and yells, "Who goes to church in latex?"

"We do!" Kim jokes in reply.

As Kim and her team continue to squeeze her into the latex outfit, Kourtney questions what they are going to do if they have to go to the bathroom.

"I'm going to hold it!" Kourtney says and Kim points out, "You're gonna have to hold it until like 2."

Despite the struggle, the mother of four manages to get the latex leggings on successfully. "Oh my god, I'll never wear a condom!" Kim jokes, adding that she feels like she "pulled a muscle" in her shoulder.

After hydrating, the SKIMS founder explains that there's more latex pieces that have to be put on her. "Wait you guys, now I need the coat with the gloves. I'm going to be full boxed in!" she tells her team as her look finally comes together.

See how it all went down in the clip, below.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET. on E!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Celebrity Beach Bods Instagram