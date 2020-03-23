Television By TooFab Staff |
Watch Kim Kardashian Squeeze Into Skin-Tight Latex Outfit for Paris Fashion Week
View Photos
E!
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Rock Head-to-Toe Latex at Paris Fashion Week

"Oh my god, I'll never wear a condom!" Kim jokes at one point.

Kim Kardashian is always willing to put fashion over comfort, whatever the cost may be.

In a hilarious preview clip for the upcoming season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star squeezes herself into a skin-tight all-latex outfit during Paris Fashion Week 2020.

Kim, along with her team of stylists, struggle to get the garment on her body. "It's stuck to my skin," Kim mumbles, while fiddling with the haute couture, designed by Balmain.

View this post on Instagram

Balmain Latex for Paris Fashion Week

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The KKW founder's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who was dressed in a burgundy version of the body-hugging ensemble, then comes into the hotel room and yells, "Who goes to church in latex?"

"We do!" Kim jokes in reply.

As Kim and her team continue to squeeze her into the latex outfit, Kourtney questions what they are going to do if they have to go to the bathroom.

"I'm going to hold it!" Kourtney says and Kim points out, "You're gonna have to hold it until like 2."

Despite the struggle, the mother of four manages to get the latex leggings on successfully. "Oh my god, I'll never wear a condom!" Kim jokes, adding that she feels like she "pulled a muscle" in her shoulder.

After hydrating, the SKIMS founder explains that there's more latex pieces that have to be put on her. "Wait you guys, now I need the coat with the gloves. I'm going to be full boxed in!" she tells her team as her look finally comes together.

See how it all went down in the clip, below.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET. on E!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Celebrity Beach Bods Instagram Kim Gives Kanye Photo Cred for These Sexy New Bikini Photos

#KimKardashian#KUWTK#KeepingUpWithTheKardashians#KourtneyKardashian
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Watch Kim Kardashian Squeeze Into Skin-Tight Latex Outfit for Paris Fashion Week

Watch Kim Kardashian Squeeze Into Skin-Tight Latex Outfit for Paris Fashion Week
RHOA Recap: NeNe Tries to Spit on Kenya, Before Railing on Show Producer

RHOA Recap: NeNe Tries to Spit on Kenya, Before Railing on Show Producer
Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy, Will Host The View From Home

Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy, Will Host The View From Home
American Idol Recap: Show's First Gay Love Song

American Idol Recap: Show's First Gay Love Song
The Walking Dead Recap: How Michonne Was Written Off In Final Episode

The Walking Dead Recap: How Michonne Was Written Off In Final Episode
Walking Dead Star Spills on Michonne's Last Episode & Daniai's Goodbye
Exclusive Interview

Walking Dead Star Spills on Michonne's Last Episode & Daniai's Goodbye